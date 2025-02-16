Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's $75MILLION Divorce 'Turning Into One of Hollywood's Nastiest Splits' — With Pals Warning it's 'Going to Get Ugly'

Isla took to Instagram in April 2024 and announced: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The Hot Rod actress also appeared to break ranks on their usual agreement not to discuss their private lives last week by speaking to a Sunday magazine to promote the latest Bridget Jones movie.

She said: "The women in my life have held me. The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I'm actually going to get emotional.

"I'm sitting here today because of them. I've learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I've just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It has been this expansive learning curve."

Sacha reportedly "hit the roof" when he learned of the interview. However, outwardly, he has appeared supportive by liking the Instagram post of the front cover put out by the magazine and by Isla herself.