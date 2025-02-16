Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's $75MILLION Divorce 'Turning Into One of Hollywood's Nastiest Splits' — With Pals Warning it's 'Going to Get Ugly'
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's divorce could be getting ugly.
The Hollywood actress, 49, spoke about her divorce, seemingly taking a dig at her ex in a recent interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Isla took to Instagram in April 2024 and announced: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.
"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."
The Hot Rod actress also appeared to break ranks on their usual agreement not to discuss their private lives last week by speaking to a Sunday magazine to promote the latest Bridget Jones movie.
She said: "The women in my life have held me. The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I'm actually going to get emotional.
"I'm sitting here today because of them. I've learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I've just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It has been this expansive learning curve."
Sacha reportedly "hit the roof" when he learned of the interview. However, outwardly, he has appeared supportive by liking the Instagram post of the front cover put out by the magazine and by Isla herself.
The timing of the announcement coincided with explosive accusations made by Australian actress Rebel Wilson in her autobiography, where she claimed Sacha had sexually harassed her during their work together.
Despite Sacha vehemently denying the allegations, the scandal has reportedly "added fuel to the fire", pushing relations between Isla and Sacha to a new low.
A friend close to Sacha said: "This comment left Sacha furious.
"It felt like a blatant statement that she was on side with Rebel, the whole women sticking together thing was obvious and that is what he drew from the situation and it has made him very cross and upset.
"Sacha was fuming when he read that, he felt utterly betrayed.' In fact, sources say Rebel's claims about him were 'very much' at the heart of their relationship breakdown – with embarrassed Isla moving to distance herself from her spouse of 15 years.
"It might have been thinly veiled but it was enough to upset Sacha a lot, Isla very much appeared to be setting her stall out,' said the friend. 'There may have been some issues before, but the allegations about how he made Rebel feel were a major factor – and it appears she wants anyone in the industry who will listen to know how she feels.
"They have always been very private people so Isla speaking out was a massive shock to him, and a clear sign she isn't going to be the doting wife anymore."
While the split may have come as a surprise to their fans, it was apparently an open secret among their friends for more than a year.
According to reports, the couple's PR team had been actively shutting down rumors of trouble in paradise, insisting they were false. When they finally went public with the news, they emphasized that there was no animosity between them.
Sources spoke with The Daily Mail about Sacha's reaction to Isla's announcement.