BAFTA Awards 2025: 'Conclave' Walks Away With Top Prize — Read Our Full List of Winners

Zoe Saldaña, who won the 2025 BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, swore during her acceptance speech at the award ceremony after she won for her role in the controversial Netflix musical, Emilia Pérez.

A tearful Zoe said: "I was told not to cry by my children, so I'll try. This is so validating and a true honor because the very few times that I went for a part with a British accent or dialect coach, I was like, 'This is not going to happen to you.' Even though I have a lot of British friends, I find myself repeating all their phrases, and I know that I'm a pain in the a--."

When the band started to play her off for her speech going on for too long, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress began to panic and repeatedly said, "F---, f--, f---."