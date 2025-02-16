BAFTA Awards 2025: 'Conclave' Walks Away With Top Prize — Read Our Full List of Winners
David Tennant hosted the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February 16.
Edward Berger’s Conclave, which received the most nominations of any picture this year, won the two top categories, Best Film and Outstanding British Film.
The ceremony was a star-studded night, with the British pop band Take That hitting the stage to perform their song Greatest Day, featured in Anora.
Wicked actor Jeff Goldblum also performed at the ceremony, playing piano during the "In Memoriam" tribute.
Zoe Saldaña, who won the 2025 BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, swore during her acceptance speech at the award ceremony after she won for her role in the controversial Netflix musical, Emilia Pérez.
A tearful Zoe said: "I was told not to cry by my children, so I'll try. This is so validating and a true honor because the very few times that I went for a part with a British accent or dialect coach, I was like, 'This is not going to happen to you.' Even though I have a lot of British friends, I find myself repeating all their phrases, and I know that I'm a pain in the a--."
When the band started to play her off for her speech going on for too long, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress began to panic and repeatedly said, "F---, f--, f---."
Full list of 2025 BAFTA winners:
BEST FILM
Conclave
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Conclave
LEADING ACTRESS
Mikey Madison – Anora
LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus
DIRECTOR
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
MAKE UP & HAIR
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello and Marilyne Scarselli – The Substance
COSTUME DESIGN
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman and Peter Straughan – Conclave
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright and Maarten Swart – Wander to Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Franz Böhm, Ivan and Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer – Rock, Paper, Scissors
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales – Wicked
SOUND
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John and Richard King – Dune: Part Two
ORIGINAL SCORE
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
DOCUMENTARY
Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett and Robert Ford – SUPER/MAN: The Christopher Reeve Story
Kylie Jenner Sparks MORE Break-Up Rumors By Skipping Red Carpet at BAFTAs With Timothée Chalamet — But Then Pair Were Spotted 'All Over Each Other' Inside Awards Ceremony
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
A Real Pain – Written by Jesse Eisenberg
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Conclave – Written by Peter Straughan
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
EDITING
Nick Emerson – Conclave
CASTING
Anora – Sean Baker and Samantha Quan
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Emilia Pérez
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh and JJ Ó Dochartaigh
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek
ANIMATED FILM
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune: Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer and Rhys Salcombe