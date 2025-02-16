Your tip
BAFTA Awards 2025: 'Conclave' Walks Away With Top Prize — Read Our Full List of Winners

Photo of the BAFTA awards
Source: MEGA

The BAFTAs were handed out in London on Sunday.

Feb. 16 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

David Tennant hosted the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February 16.

Edward Berger’s Conclave, which received the most nominations of any picture this year, won the two top categories, Best Film and Outstanding British Film.

bafta film awards full list of winners
Source: MEGA

The BAFTAs was a star-studded event.

The ceremony was a star-studded night, with the British pop band Take That hitting the stage to perform their song Greatest Day, featured in Anora.

Wicked actor Jeff Goldblum also performed at the ceremony, playing piano during the "In Memoriam" tribute.

bafta film awards full list of winners
Source: MEGA

Jeff Goldblum performed at the BAFTAs.

Zoe Saldaña, who won the 2025 BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, swore during her acceptance speech at the award ceremony after she won for her role in the controversial Netflix musical, Emilia Pérez.

A tearful Zoe said: "I was told not to cry by my children, so I'll try. This is so validating and a true honor because the very few times that I went for a part with a British accent or dialect coach, I was like, 'This is not going to happen to you.' Even though I have a lot of British friends, I find myself repeating all their phrases, and I know that I'm a pain in the a--."

When the band started to play her off for her speech going on for too long, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress began to panic and repeatedly said, "F---, f--, f---."

bafta film awards full list of winners
Source: MEGA

Zoe Saldaña cursed during her acceptance speech.

Full list of 2025 BAFTA winners:

BEST FILM

Conclave

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Conclave

LEADING ACTRESS

Mikey Madison – Anora

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus

DIRECTOR

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

MAKE UP & HAIR

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello and Marilyne Scarselli – The Substance

COSTUME DESIGN

Paul Tazewell – Wicked

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman and Peter Straughan – Conclave

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright and Maarten Swart – Wander to Wonder

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Franz Böhm, Ivan and Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer – Rock, Paper, Scissors

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales – Wicked

SOUND

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John and Richard King – Dune: Part Two

ORIGINAL SCORE

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

DOCUMENTARY

Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett and Robert Ford – SUPER/MAN: The Christopher Reeve Story

bafta film awards full list of winners
Source: MEGA

David Jonsson won the Rising Star Award.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

A Real Pain – Written by Jesse Eisenberg

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Conclave – Written by Peter Straughan

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

EDITING

Nick Emerson – Conclave

CASTING

Anora – Sean Baker and Samantha Quan

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Emilia Pérez

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Kneecap – Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh and JJ Ó Dochartaigh

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek

ANIMATED FILM

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune: Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer and Rhys Salcombe

