EXCLUSIVE: 'Humbled' Hoda Kotb 'Plagued by Doubts and Second Thoughts' Over Decision to Quit 'Today' – As Her Life Is Now a 'Nightmare of Boring School Papers and Housework'

Nielsen ratings reveal Today dominated the week of January 13, pulling in 2.8 million total viewers and a strong 698,000 in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, passing Good Morning America without Kotb for one of the few times in the heated battle for the top spot.

"Hoda was crushed when she heard that," a source told us. "She thought the outpouring of love when she left was proof she played a key role in the show's success. Now she's wondering if she was part of the reason they were always trailing 'GMA'."

Insiders added starting a new life as a single mom has not been as sexy and fun as Kotb thought.

One added: "She's not out and dolled up at fancy dinner meetings in midtown Manhattan anymore.

"She's running around in sweatpants and her hair up, picking up her kids from playdates.

"She never realized how far from glamorous things would turn out."