EXCLUSIVE: 'Humbled' Hoda Kotb 'Plagued by Doubts and Second Thoughts' Over Decision to Quit 'Today' – As Her Life Is Now a 'Nightmare of Boring School Papers and Housework'
Humbled Hoda Kotb is far from the network news spotlight and up to her eyeballs in school papers and housework – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's wondering whether she made the right move by leaving her high-profile and high-paying gig as a Today show anchor.
News the show is drawing HIGHER ratings since she left has also sent the longtime co-host's self-esteem into the toilet, according to insiders.
Nielsen ratings reveal Today dominated the week of January 13, pulling in 2.8 million total viewers and a strong 698,000 in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, passing Good Morning America without Kotb for one of the few times in the heated battle for the top spot.
"Hoda was crushed when she heard that," a source told us. "She thought the outpouring of love when she left was proof she played a key role in the show's success. Now she's wondering if she was part of the reason they were always trailing 'GMA'."
Insiders added starting a new life as a single mom has not been as sexy and fun as Kotb thought.
One added: "She's not out and dolled up at fancy dinner meetings in midtown Manhattan anymore.
"She's running around in sweatpants and her hair up, picking up her kids from playdates.
"She never realized how far from glamorous things would turn out."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 60-year-old Kotb was virtually driven off the show after years of fighting the cabal of Savannah Guthrie, 53, and Jenna Bush Hager, 43.
Her departure put more pressure on Savannah and Jenna to pull in new viewers – and they have.
With Kotb out, the focus has shifted to Guthrie and new cohost Craig Melvin's easy rapport, with long-time anchor Al Roker providing stability.
One industry insider told us: "The trio has kept the energy high, ensuring viewers remain locked in."
But sources add Kotb's absence has been felt, with one insider confiding: "Hoda was the heart and soul of the show and it's not the same without her."
One person who knows the power of Kotb's popularity is disgraced former cohost Matt Lauer, who, as previously reported, is actively recruiting his old pal to join him in a new news venture he's shopping to content providers.
Our source said: "Matt's hoping to convince Hoda to join him in a comeback he hopes will eclipse both of their times on Today."