'Nazi' Rapper Kanye West Vows to Perform in Swastika Shirt at Next Year's Super Bowl as He Serves Up Yet Another Vile Race Rant

Photo of Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has vowed to wear his controversial swastika shirt at next year's Super Bowl.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West has made an offensive vow in yet another tirade on social media.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial rapper once again hinted at the swastika shirt he was peddling on his Yeezy site earlier this month, saying he plans to rock it during a performance at next year's Super Bowl.

kanye west dream swastika shirt eight years canceled ideas rant
Source: MEGA/YEEZY

The rapper was previously selling a white tee with a black swastika on his Yeezy website, which has been removed.

West has faced intense backlash throughout the month due to a series of antisemitic tweets.

On February 11, Shopify took down a shirt from his Yeezy website – advertised with a pricey Super Bowl ad – that featured a black swastika on a white shirt.

The ill-received garment retailed for $20 and was listed as "HH-01" – a potential reference to the "Heil Hitler" chant according to the Anti-Defamation League.

kanye west vile rants loving hitler nazi owning wife domestic abuse
Source: MEGA

West recently admitted he had the idea to sell the T-shirt for 'more than eight years.'

In an X rant on Thursday, he wrote: "Next year I’m performing at the superbowl wearing my wittle T shirt. People with money bought my wittle t shirt."

He claimed Shopify "gave (him his) account back" after removing his store amid the shirt controversy, but stated he had "no intention of using it."

On Monday night, the Heartless rapper took another jab at the Jewish community by claiming he had been planning to release the controversial tee for almost a decade.

He wrote: "No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t shirt."

The 47-year-old admitted the concept for the insulting T-shirt had been in his mind for "over eight years," explaining: "It was so intriguing to me that a symbol carried so much programming."

He went on: "I remember going to Japan and being shocked when I saw what’s known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it — that’s how I had been programmed.

kanye west japan deal risk bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

West has faced immense backlash for his anti-semitic rants on social media.

"Then I learned that the swastika had many different meanings and names."

West's Monday night rant also included a claim his previous "rampage" was "90 percent Jew proof" before he alluded to his infamous anti-Semitic remarks from a few years ago.

During that tirade, he made a series of outrageous statements, including telling the Jewish community they should "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust.

He also mentioned his recent social media outburst from earlier this month, writing: "This time, I pushed every cancelable idea possible."

That "rampage" referred to his post-Grammys tweets, where he retracted his apology to the Jewish community for previous anti-Semitic comments.

He controversially declared himself "a Nazi," wrote "I love Hitler," and praised billionaire Elon Musk – the owner of X – as "the most lit person that’s ever been on Twitter" after Musk seemingly referenced Nazism at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

West's posts continued with mocking marginalized communities and controversial statements, including claiming "slavery is a choice."

His actions led to his X account being deactivated, his talent agency dropping him, and his former Chief of Staff resigning from Yeezy.

kanye west japan deal risk bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

West, who reportedly broke things off with Bianca Censori, has faced scrutiny from fellow Hollywood A-listers.

Several celebrities have also turned on the music star, including actress Isla Fisher, who converted to Judaism to marry ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen, branding the hitmaker a "monster" in an Instagram post.

Alongside a screenshot of the Yeezy t-shirt, she wrote: "Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?

"F--- this monster forever. No Tolerance for this s---"

