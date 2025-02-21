UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Wears Bulletproof Vest For Court Appearance In NYC After Receiving Huge Legal Defense Donation Following Trump's Death Penalty Orders

After Trump signed the executive order restoring the death penalty in certain circumstances, the fundraiser received an $11,000 donation.

The anonymous donor referenced the executive order in their note, writing: "The DP should never be politicized, and I am concerned that, especially given the DP EO, it may continue to be for this case.

"I am also concerned about the severe infringement on the defendant's right to a fair trial and due process, particularly since his juries are effectively pre-tainted. Note: Rideau v. LA. I saw today's news saying he was a "killer" without due process & added $1k."

According to the defense fund's website, the fundraiser was set up for "the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of the United Healthcare CEO. We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation."