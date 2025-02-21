UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Wears Bulletproof Vest For Court Appearance In NYC After Receiving Huge Legal Defense Donation Following Trump's Death Penalty Orders
United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder suspect Luigi Mangione donned a bulletproof vest as he was escorted into a Manhattan courtroom for his pre-trial hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Ivy League graduate's court appearance came as an online fundraiser set up by fans for Mangione's legal defense toppled its $500,000 goal, prompting the limit to be increased to $1million, after President Donald Trump restored the death penalty.
Ironically, Mangione's hearing took place in the same courtroom as Trump's criminal hush money trial last year.
Mangione arrived wearing a green sweater, a bulletproof vest and was shackled at the wrist and ankles. Judge Gregory Carro denied one of the suspect's attorney's request to remove the shackles.
During the hearing, prosecutors reviewed evidence that they've shared with the defense, including surveillance videos, police body camera footage, cell phone data, DNA testing materials, and medical examiners' forensic files, among other documents.
The 26-year-old has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has yet to enter a plea for federal charges.
Since his arrest, Mangione, 26, has had no shortage of fans – and his court appearance on Friday, February 21, was no different.
Lining the hallway of the courthouse and gathered outside on the street were swarms of mostly female supporters in "Free Luigi" t-shirts, cheering as they hoped to catch a glimpse of "Lulu" as he was escorted by police.
Other supporters held signs reading "Healthcare is a Human Right" and photos featuring other healthcare CEOs' photos with "WANTED" underneath.
After Trump signed the executive order restoring the death penalty in certain circumstances, the fundraiser received an $11,000 donation.
The anonymous donor referenced the executive order in their note, writing: "The DP should never be politicized, and I am concerned that, especially given the DP EO, it may continue to be for this case.
"I am also concerned about the severe infringement on the defendant's right to a fair trial and due process, particularly since his juries are effectively pre-tainted. Note: Rideau v. LA. I saw today's news saying he was a "killer" without due process & added $1k."
According to the defense fund's website, the fundraiser was set up for "the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of the United Healthcare CEO. We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation."
Proof J. Edgar Hoover Ordered JFK Murder Revealed! Lost Evidence Exposes Darkest Conspiracy in American History After 62 Years — As FBI Uncovers 2,400 Secret Records
Mangione faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, as well as weapon and forgery charges.
His first-degree murder charge alleges he fatally shot the CEO "in furtherance of an act of terrorism." One of his second-degree murder charges also alleges he killed Thompson "as a crime of terrorism."
Prosecutors have argued the suspect displayed hostility towards the healthcare industry and healthcare executives.
If convicted, Mangione faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.