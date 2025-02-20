UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Receives Massive Legal Defense Donation — After President Donald Trump's Chilling Death Penalty Orders
President Donald Trump's chilling death penalty orders resulted in UnitedHealthcare CEO "assassin" Luigi Mangione receiving a massive legal defense donation.
The 26-year-old was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024, RadarOnline.com can report.
On January 20th, the day President Trump returned to the Oval Office, he ordered the attorney general to pursue the death penalty "for all crimes of a severity demanding its use" in an executive order.
Just a few days ago, an anonymous donor contributed $11,000 to Mangione’s legal defense fund.
The unknown donator left a note, which said: "The DP should never be politicized, and I am concerned that, especially given the DP EO, it may continue to be for this case.
"I am also concerned about the severe infringement on the defendant's right to a fair trial and due process, particularly since his juries are effectively pre-tainted."
This has marked the largest donation amount so far – other contributions included $6,286, $5,698, and $5,000.
As of late Februray, the donation page has gathered over $500k for the 26-year-old.
While the donations continue to pour in for Mangione, one of his attorneys, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, told Newsweek that he is "aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 26-year-old was charged with first-degree murder – which, in most cases in New York, is reserved for specific incidents such as the murder of police officers, murder-for-hire, killing a witness, as well as acts of terrorism.
The New York State Supreme Court indictment also charged the 26-year-old with two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism.
Mangione is also facing charges of possessing weapons and forged instruments.
After a five-day long manhunt, Mangione was tracked down at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., on December 9th.
While he was being questioned, police found the alleged gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
Eventually, he was transferred back to New York City and is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty and is headed back to court in New York City on Feb. 21 for a pretrial hearing.
In January, the executive order that Trump signed said: "The Government’s most solemn responsibility is to protect its citizens from abhorrent acts, and my Administration will not tolerate efforts to stymie and eviscerate the laws that authorize capital punishment against those who commit horrible acts of violence against American citizens."
During his first term as president, his administration carried out 13 federal executions – more than under any president in modern history.