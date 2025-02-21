Barack Obama Stays Silent Amid Trump's Dangerous 'Power Grab' — As Former President Deals With 'Secret Divorce' and Focuses on 'Splitting Millions' With Michelle
Barack Obama hasn't said much on Donald Trump's concerning and controversial decisions during his second presidential term, and his fellow Democrats are not happy at all.
All this comes as the former president and his wife, Michelle, is said to be dealing with a "secret divorce" as the couple may be figuring out how to split up millions in assets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Barack's fellow former presidents including Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, and even George W. Bush, have kept it tight-lipped and have not responded to some of Trump's actions, including battling it out with allies and seemingly standing in Vladimir Putin's corner.
"No one knows more about the importance of our presidents respecting separation of powers and showing restraint than former presidents,” Democratic strategist Joel Payne said.
He continued: “Given Trump’s ongoing power grab, those voices and perspectives of our ex-presidents would be critical to the public discourse at this moment.”
Others in Barack's circle are wondering when he will finally speak out.
A former senior aide said: “I don’t know what they’re waiting for. The time isn’t when Trump ignores court rulings. The time is now.”
Trump has left many feeling uneasy about the future of the United States as he has focused on cutting down spending by handing things over to Tesla billionaire – and "First Buddy – Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Musk now has access to sensitive government payment systems, and is aiming to curb federal spending.
Despite the chaos, Barack seems to be distracted by his crumbling marriage, according to sources.
An insider previously claimed: "Michelle is finished with Washington and finished with Barack. She knows they can't risk destroying their legacy with a messy, public divorce. But behind closed doors, it's a different story."
Other sources claimed Barack and Michelle's interactions have been toxic and "venomous."
Meanwhile, another insider claims the pair are already deciding how their assets will be split up once they part ways.
They explained: "They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million. There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.
"It's far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution. They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own."
Amid a potential split, A-listers are said to be choosing a side, according to one source.
They said: "And because they have such deep and long-lasting ties to a whole array of Hollywood figures, people who know them and who are fond of them are bracing for bad news and scenario-planning for what comes next if they really do end their marriage.
"Sure, somebody like Tyler Perry is going to be able to continue to maintain friendships with both of them. But further down the A-list pecking order, people are going to have to pick sides. Michelle will see to it."