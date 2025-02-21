Prince Harry Faces New Blow As Lawyers Make 'Shock Move' That Could Lay Bare Whether Royal Exile Lied About Rampant Drug Use on U.S. Visa Application

As previously reported, it's been an ongoing battle for the Heritage Foundation to reveal whether Prince Harry admitted he previously used drugs when he applied for a visa.

DHS initially refused a Freedom of Information request for Harry's files, and in 2023, the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit.

The think tank alleged the department "may have improperly granted" the visa because certain drug use could impact someone receiving a visa in the United States.

In his memoir, Spare, he admitted to using cannabis, cocaine, and magic mushrooms.