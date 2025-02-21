Prince Harry Faces New Blow As Lawyers Make 'Shock Move' That Could Lay Bare Whether Royal Exile Lied About Rampant Drug Use on U.S. Visa Application
Prince Harry is facing a new blow as lawyers made a shocking move that could reveal if the royal "lied" about "drug use" on his U.S. visa application.
RadarOnline.com can report the Department of Homeland Security has reportedly agreed to release some of his visa documents.
The Department of Homeland Security informed a federal judge on Thursday that information from Prince Harry’s immigration records can be made public and have consented to unseal three items with redactions.
The release of the documents will allegedly provide insight into whether the royal was dishonest about his drug use on his immigration application.
As previously reported, it's been an ongoing battle for the Heritage Foundation to reveal whether Prince Harry admitted he previously used drugs when he applied for a visa.
DHS initially refused a Freedom of Information request for Harry's files, and in 2023, the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit.
The think tank alleged the department "may have improperly granted" the visa because certain drug use could impact someone receiving a visa in the United States.
In his memoir, Spare, he admitted to using cannabis, cocaine, and magic mushrooms.
According to the Daily Mail, a lawyer for DHS said it had "determined that redacted versions of items 1-3 can be made public."
However, it wouldn't agree to release "item 4" – but it hasn't been revealed what information the items contain.
Federal Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, DC, said in a hearing earlier this month: "I’m going to take this in stages."
Back in September, the judge refused to release all of the documents because the royal had a right to privacy – however, he has now reconsidered.
DHS will have until March 6th to come up with the redacted version of the records to submit to the courts for approval.
The hearing was the first since President Donald Trump took office as President for a second time – and as previously reported, the commander in chief and the royal don't have the greatest history or friendship.
When asked if he had any plans to deport the royal out of the country, Trump told the New York Post: "I don’t want to do that.
"I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."
However, in March 2024, before he returned to the oval office, President Trump said in a GB News interview with Nigel Farage that Harry shouldn't receive special treatment for his visa application.
After Trump was asked if the royal should be allowed to have "special privileges" when applying for a visa, he said at the time: "No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action."