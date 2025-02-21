Sad Last Days: Phil Collins, 74, Makes Heartbreaking Confession — I’m ‘Very Sick’ After Losing Drumming Ability

In a new interview with Mojo Magazine, Collins explained how his passion for music just isn't there anymore: “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…”

The 74-year-old – who is now a retired musician – admitted his drumming days are long gone due to his health.

Collins last performed for his band Genesis back in March 2022 during their The Last Domino? tour – as the music star appeared in a chair on stage.