Dave Grohl's Mysterious Baby Mama FINALLY Revealed as Tattooed L.A. Resident — 5 Months After Foo Fighters Rocker Admits to Cheating on Wife

Jennifer Young, 38, told the New York Post her daughter was born Aug. 1, 2024. She declined to reveal the baby's name because "there's some really angry fans" out there.

The 38-year-old, said to be covered in tattoos of various musicians and lyrics, lives what is described as a quiet life with her mother. Young is reportedly often seen taking the small child for walks on the streets near their home.

However, she has not been seen publicly with the former Nirvana drummer, and it’s not clear how much contact Grohl, 55, has with the duo.

While she apparently is not a fan of social media, a friend described Young as "quiet" and "very pleasant."

But the pal was surprised by the hookup: "I feel like she was more into Gwen Stefani than the Foo Fighters."