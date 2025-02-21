Dave Grohl's Mysterious Baby Mama FINALLY Revealed as Tattooed L.A. Resident — 5 Months After Foo Fighters Rocker Admits to Cheating on Wife
A Los Angeles rock 'n' roll fan has come forward to claim to be the mother of Dave Grohl's secret love child, RadarOnline.com can report.
The woman reportedly provided paperwork that revealed her 7-month-old daughter shares the same last name as the Foo Fighters musician.
Jennifer Young, 38, told the New York Post her daughter was born Aug. 1, 2024. She declined to reveal the baby's name because "there's some really angry fans" out there.
The 38-year-old, said to be covered in tattoos of various musicians and lyrics, lives what is described as a quiet life with her mother. Young is reportedly often seen taking the small child for walks on the streets near their home.
However, she has not been seen publicly with the former Nirvana drummer, and it’s not clear how much contact Grohl, 55, has with the duo.
While she apparently is not a fan of social media, a friend described Young as "quiet" and "very pleasant."
But the pal was surprised by the hookup: "I feel like she was more into Gwen Stefani than the Foo Fighters."
Grohl had previously promised to be a part of his new daughter's life. As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer confessed last year to not only cheating on wife Jordyn Blum, but also fathering a child out of wedlock.
He shared a personal post on Instagram in September admitting to the lovechild: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
Grohl added he loves his wife of over two decades, Blum, 48, and their three daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
He also said he wanted to do everything possible to "regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."
Now RadarOnline.com has revealed Grohl is looking to make good on his word and has already canceled band gigs to focus on getting back in tune with her.
An insider said: "Dave is sorry for all the pain he caused Jordyn and their girls, and he wouldn't blame them if they refused to have anything to do with him. Of course, he doesn't want that, so he's doing everything he can to win back their trust."
But the source added it's an uphill battle as the daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, "have taken their mom's side, and he's feeling like an intruder in his own home."
Grohl is also said to still be mourning the 2022 deaths of his mom, Virginia, and drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The Best of You singer was spotted looking down in the dumps as he ran errands in L.A. on December 11.
The sighting came after the band's announcement that they were pulling out of the Hellfest music festival in France this summer.
The group previously canceled a gig at the Soundside Music Festival in September just as revelations of Grohl's cheating broke.
The insider noted: "Dave's good-guy image has been shattered. It's going to take a long time to repair that AND his marriage, which is priority No. 1."