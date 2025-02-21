Proof J. Edgar Hoover Ordered JFK Murder Revealed! Lost Evidence Exposes Darkest Conspiracy in American History After 62 Years — As FBI Uncovers 2,400 Secret Records

Insiders and experts said the cold-blooded FBI director – who reportedly kept extensive blackmail files on politicians and celebrities – feared that JFK and his brother, then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, were going to dump him following the 1964 election.

Hoover was also reportedly nursing a bitter grudge over the Kennedy brothers ordering him to trade his crusade vendetta-like crusade against communists for a campaign to fight the American mafia, which he purportedly possessed embarrassing photos of Hoover engaged in cross-dressing.

Investigators said proof of Hoover's involvement came in 2017 after the National Archives released a shocking cache of documents, including a cable sent the FBI boss sent to field offices warning that the president was in an assassin's crosshairs – five days before the November 22, 1963, tragedy.