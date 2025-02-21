Proof J. Edgar Hoover Ordered JFK Murder Revealed! Lost Evidence Exposes Darkest Conspiracy in American History After 62 Years — As FBI Uncovers 2,400 Secret Records
Explosive documents are said to have finally blown the lid off the mystery of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the eve of the release of 2,400 long-hidden JFK assassination records following an executive order from Donald Trump, sources claimed the bombshell evidence will expose the assassination was carried out in a Deep State coup d'état masterminded by FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.
Insiders and experts said the cold-blooded FBI director – who reportedly kept extensive blackmail files on politicians and celebrities – feared that JFK and his brother, then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, were going to dump him following the 1964 election.
Hoover was also reportedly nursing a bitter grudge over the Kennedy brothers ordering him to trade his crusade vendetta-like crusade against communists for a campaign to fight the American mafia, which he purportedly possessed embarrassing photos of Hoover engaged in cross-dressing.
Investigators said proof of Hoover's involvement came in 2017 after the National Archives released a shocking cache of documents, including a cable sent the FBI boss sent to field offices warning that the president was in an assassin's crosshairs – five days before the November 22, 1963, tragedy.
Forensic analyst Steven Jaffe explained: "The telex was sent to cover himself after the fact."
Jaffe worked on the investigative team assembled by New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison to prosecute CIA informant Clay Shaw in 1969 for JFK's murder, the only criminal action taken in the president's death.
Sources also claimed that two days after Kennedy was killed in Dallas, Hoover dictated a smoking-gun memo in which he declared his intent to frame Lee Harvey Oswald – before an investigation had even taken place.
Hoover wrote: "The thing I am concerned about... is having something issued so we can convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin."
Later, he told the Warren Commission, an investigative body formed to probe JFK's assassination, that he hadn't seen "any scintilla of evidence" suggesting a conspiracy to kill the president.
Sources said to pull off his plot, Hoover allegedly recruited a cabal of Deep State insiders who shared one thing in common – an axe to grind with JFK.
The conspirators were said to include Kennedy's Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, who had been informed he would be dropped from the 1964 Democratic ticket and former CIA Director Allen Dulles, who had been ousted from his post following the 1961 Bay of Pigs fiasco.
Investigators said a CIA kill squad dispatched by Dulles joined a team of Hoover-handpicked former FBI agents to pull off Kennedy's murder.
They were said to be joined by Army Gen. Lyman Lemnitzer, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who was furious over the president's intentions to withdraw from Vietnam and end the war against communist insurgents.
Insiders said the Mob was also involved as Hoover recruited Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa – who was being aggressively pursued by RFK's Justice Department – and he, in turn, lined up Tampa Mafia boss Santo Trafficante and New Orleans' underworld kingpin Carlos Marcello.
Both had a grudge with the Kennedys for refusing to do more to help the CIA topple Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
With all the pieces in place, Hoover allegedly orchestrated the assassination.
Jaffe said: "I personally believe J. Edgar Hoover not only was part of the cabal to kill Kennedy but led it."
Experts claimed Hoover's guilt will be exposed with the release of the JFK assassination files.
Jefferson Morley, expert on the Kennedy murder, said: "This is huge. It shows the FBI is... finally saying, 'Let's respond to the president's order,' instead of keeping the secrecy going."