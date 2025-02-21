Hugh Jackman and Lover Sutton Foster Issue Brutal Response Through Pals After His Spurned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Predicted their Relationship Would Be Over in a YEAR
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster aren't letting an ex's opinion get in the way of their budding romance.
The new couple has seemingly fired back at Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness' prediction of a quick split by gushing about how "madly in love" they are, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders say Foster, 49, and Jackman, 56, couldn't be happier and "more relieved" after finally going public with their romance in early January.
They added the two aren't officially sharing a roof just yet, but are still "spending a lot of time together."
The stars, first linked in October 2024, reportedly began their romance while co-starring in The Music Man Broadway revival in 2022.
Jackman divorced his wife, Furness, in September 2023 – while Foster filed for divorce from her ex, writer Ted Griffin, roughly a year later.
The lovers went public with their relationship in January, sharing a kiss outside a California fast food restaurant and later attending Jackman's Radio City show opening in New York.
On their decision to step out publicly, a source said: "It felt like the right time as their relationship has gotten stronger.
"They’ve known each other for so long that it’s easy to fall into the next stage of their relationship."
A separate insider added while they’re not planning to live together just yet, Jackman and the Younger alum are considering their relationship long-term.
They said: "They’re not rushing into marriage but are committed to taking the next steps together."
Jackman was married to Furness, 69, for 27 years before their 2023 split.
Sources have said Furness hasn't taken the news of her ex's new romance too well, and most recently, claimed the Australian actress chalked the relationship up to a "mid-life crisis."
After allegedly being "shocked" by the ordeal, Furness now believes the "surprise romance" will "fizzle out before long."
The insider explained: "Deb can spot a midlife crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone.
"He's needy and he will cry on Sutton's shoulder and try to help her solve her problems, but he won't give her space – and that's just the beginning of why it won't work out, in her opinion."
They added: "The passion and novelty of their formerly under-wraps romance will fade, along with those love hormones."
Furness' comments on her ex-husband’s new relationship come as Jackman and Foster have found themselves under intense scrutiny.
A separate source claimed Foster has "been blindsided by the public attention" since making their love known to the world.
They said: "His fame is on a whole other level to Sutton's – and that, combined with the ending of his long marriage, has led to intense interest in her romance with Hugh."
The source further claimed Foster is "not sure how to navigate this new world she finds herself in."
They continued: "Hugh's doing his best to help her, but he's got his own issues to deal with.
"He's having to to help his kids come to terms with the fact that the family life they've always known has ended. It's taking some time to adjust."
While the couple initially showed no hesitation in expressing their affection – being caught kissing at a food truck park and strolling hand-in-hand in Los Angeles – they’ve recently pulled back from the public eye.
This shift followed Jackman’s sudden cancellation of his July show at London's Hyde Park, citing an "unforeseen conflict."
This sparked fan speculation about potential issues in their relationship.