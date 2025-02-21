Alec Baldwin's Reality Show Blasted for Presenting 'Outright Offensive' Publicity Spin on Tragic 'Rust' Set Shooting of Halyna Hutchins — After Actor is Blasted for Shedding 'Crocodile Tears' Over Tragedy
Alec Baldwin has been slammed over how his new reality show seemingly tried to "spin" the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics were given a glimpse of the new TLC reality show, set to premiere on Sunday, February 23, and called the discussion of Hutchins' death "outright offensive."
In the first episode, entitled Along Came Hilaria, Baldwin, 66, was 10-days out from his involuntary manslaughter trial, which lasted three days before the case was dismissed.
TIME TV critic Judy Berman said the Oscar-nominated actor grappling with anxiety and PTSD over the shooting was the most "authentic element" of the "snoozy infomercial of a reality show."
Berman recalled Baldwin asking wife Hilaria, "Why did I have seven kids? To help carry me and you through this situation," before noting, "It's an answer vulnerable and psychologically complex enough to make you wish for a show that really did humanize the Baldwins, instead of just bugging us about how normal they are, like a toddler tugging on his dad's pant leg for attention."
She added: "The strain the case has put on the Baldwins is palpable, and perhaps the most authentic element of this snoozy infomercial of a reality show."
In another scene, the 30 Rock star said he has "never been through anything like this in my entire life" before recalling life before the shooting, and explaining: "Everything was so different before this happened, and our lives are very, very different. Our children have been forced to recognize that. They've been forced to deal with that, with us, in their own way."
While Berman felt the episode painted Baldwin as "vulnerable," the Telegraph's Ed Powers blasted the first episode as "a self-pitying attempt at image rehabilitation."
Daniel D'Addario, Variety's chief TV critic, echoed: "What we are watching is a father of seven minor children anticipating the potential end of his life as a parent as he's known it; as such, the canned, stock reality-show instrumentals feel extra-tinny, the moments of gaiety extra-forced."
D'Addario noted Hutchins' death seemingly "hangs uneasily throughout the reality show" and is cast as "a misfortune that befell Baldwin."
He added: "A would-be Jon and Kate Plus 8-style family sitcom about one kooky family seems like an outright offensive response to this tragedy.
"The Baldwins feels like being trapped on a vacation with someone else's family and watching with creeping horror as they get on each other's nerves."
While the reality show was filmed in the midst of Baldwin's legal woes, it's expected to cover his life with Hilaria and their seven children – Carmen, 11; Rafael, nine; Leonardo, eight; Romeo, six; Eduardo, four; María, three; and Ilaria, two.
Baldwin and Hilaria have been married for 12 years and do not have a prenup.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, critics blasted Baldwin's emotional reaction in the show's trailer as "crocodile tears" and to drum up interest in his new show.
An insider told us: "His weeping on camera isn't fooling anybody.
"Obviously, he's desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."