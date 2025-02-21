'Deeply Concerning': Former Trump Strategist Steve Bannon 'Flashes Nazi Salute' During Conservative Conference — Just Weeks After Elon Musk Made Similar Gesture
Right wing podcaster and former Donald Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon flashed what many are convinced was a straightforward Nazi salute, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at the ongoing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland.
The outrage comes after Trump's BFF Elon Musk flashed his own controversial message at the president's inauguration, and has already led a prominent French leader to pull out of the event.
While riling up the conservative crowd at the end of his speech Thursday night, Bannon urged followers to "fight, fight, fight!" Then he paused, took a step back, and shot his right arm high into the sky at an angle that seemed pretty unmistakable.
The display had instant ramifications. On Friday, French far-right leader Jordan Bardella canceled his speech at the CPAC, after what he described as a Nazi salute by a speaker, an apparent reference to Bannon.
In a statement, Bardella said: "At this podium yesterday, while I was not present in the room, one of the speakers allowed himself, as a provocation, a gesture referring to Nazi ideology. Consequently, I made the immediate decision to cancel my intervention scheduled for this afternoon at the event."
Bannon, 71, later denied he had made a Nazi salute, telling a French journalist it was actually just a "wave."
The podcaster blasted Bardella's reaction, saying: "If he's that worried about it and wets himself like a little child, then he is unworthy and will never lead France."
But Bardella wasn't the only one to take offense. Critics swarmed social media, including X, where one person shared the clip and said: "Steve Bannon, after calling for Trump to be President for life, did a Nazi salute on stage at CPAC. Nazism has officially taken over the GOP. The few remaining conservatives have a choice: either leave the party and obstruct it – or choose to be complicit."
Another person agreed: "Steve Bannon does a NAZI salute at the end of his CPAC speech. Someone try and convince me that he didn’t."
A third called it: "Deeply disturbing," while another said it was "Doncerning."
A fourth pointed out: "First Musk. Now Steve Bannon. America. You have a Nazi problem. I say this with no exaggeration."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Musk started an online debate during Trump's celebratory parade when he concluded his speech by placing his right hand over his heart, then shooting it into the air, at a very specific angle.
The comparisons to the recognizable Nazi pledge was immediately pointed out on his own platform X.
One person angrily tweeted: "Elon musk doing the a Nazi salute on stage in front cameras two seconds into Trump’s presidency because he knows they’ll be no repercussions because he’s basically bought the American government... just WOW."
Another person pushed: "Stop making excuses for this Nazi piece of s---. The Greatest Generation fought to defeat the Nazis in WW II only to see them buy the government 78 years later."
While a third dared: "If what Elon did wasn’t a Nazi salute then do it tomorrow at work."
After facing much criticism, Musk finally addressed the debate – but his lack of apology or explanation only added to the anger.
The 55-year-old tweeted: "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is so tired."
Elsewhere on the platform, Musk had his supporters.
One tweeted: "I think you got this one all wrong. We all know Elon is awkward, but the Nazi salute... I don't think so. He's not that stupid."
Another added: "We all know it was a gesture from the heart! And every sane person knows it too!"