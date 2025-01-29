Alec Baldwin 'Going After New Mexico Prosecutors' After 'Rust' Case — As He's 'Convinced HE Is Victim' in Tragic Legal Fallout From Halyna Hutchins Shooting

Tone-deaf Alec Baldwin seems to be thumbing his nose at the court system that ultimately freed him by going after New Mexico prosecutors who unsuccessfully charged him with manslaughter in the tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source said: "He beat the rap and could let this horrible incident fade away in the public consciousness.

"But he just can't control himself and is now crowing that HE was the one who was wronged."