Alec Baldwin 'Going After New Mexico Prosecutors' After 'Rust' Case — As He's 'Convinced HE Is Victim' in Tragic Legal Fallout From Halyna Hutchins Shooting
Tone-deaf Alec Baldwin seems to be thumbing his nose at the court system that ultimately freed him by going after New Mexico prosecutors who unsuccessfully charged him with manslaughter in the tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "He beat the rap and could let this horrible incident fade away in the public consciousness.
"But he just can't control himself and is now crowing that HE was the one who was wronged."
The 66-year-old Framing John DeLorean star has filed a civil lawsuit against a host of public officials, including special prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, claiming they unfairly targeted him after he fired a gun on the Rust film set in 2021, killing the 42-year-old cinematographer.
In July, big-shot Baldwin's legal eagles got the judge to toss the case by successfully arguing investigators and prosecutors intentionally withheld evidence that would have exonerated him. In December, prosecutor Morrissey dropped her appeal of the case's dismissal.
Now, the haughty Emmy winner is demanding a jury trial to collect damages, claiming HE was a victim of malicious prosecution.
In his lawsuit, he zeroes in on Morrissey, alleging she wanted to teach him "a lesson because she deemed him to be an 'arrogant p----’", and that cops "were motivated by evil motive or intent" and exhibited "reckless or callous indifference" to the actor's constitutionally protected rights.
But an insider said Baldwin would be better off just moving on after getting off on a technicality.
"Alec believes he is going to clear his name and reputation by taking these officials to court," our source said.
"But all he's doing is stirring up a hornet's nest that could keep this horrible tragedy in the public eye for years."