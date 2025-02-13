Alec Baldwin Tells How He's 'Still Coming to Terms' With Rust Killing — After Being Slammed For 'Playing Victim' in Tragedy and Using Reality Show for 'Sympathy Vote'
Alec Baldwin is still heavily impacted by the shocking 2021 killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming his movie Rust.
The 66-year-old has been brutally criticized for his response following the tragedy as critics have accused him of "playing the victim," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new interview, Baldwin opened about his mindset almost four years following the devastating day.
“I had to stuff [feelings] down because I had seven kids. I couldn’t really go in the other room and cry or whatever. And now the emotion is really kind of washing up on me,” Baldwin told People.
The actor shares kids Carmen, 11; Rafael, nine; Leonardo, eight; Romeo, six; Eduardo and Marilu, four; and Ilaria, two, with his wife, Hilaria.
Following the shooting, Baldwin was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and stood trial – despite the movie star claiming he did not pull the trigger and was unaware the gun he handled contained live ammunition instead of dummy rounds.
The case against Baldwin, however, was dismissed with prejudice, after his lawyers argued that the prosecution withheld evidence relevant to the case.
“I don't think other people would've survived this,” Baldwin told the outlet.
The Oscar-nominated star, who lives in New York City with his large family, added: “I think the number one thing they would've done – they would've cashed out everything they own, wadded it up into a big ball, and left. Left New York. New York is the most media-centric place in the world.”
Baldwin also recalled a conversation he had with a fellow Hollywood star – who he does not named – involving a "horrible incident" that happened to her.
He recalled: “I said, ‘I'm asking myself, is it ever possible for me to be the same again after this happened?’ And she goes, ‘I haven't been the same for one day. Not one day. It changed my life. It changed me. It changed my whole life as a person.’”
Baldwin added: "This is a woman who's very prominent, big media presence, successful and rich and everything. And she just looked me right in the eye. She goes, ‘Not one day have I felt I'm back to the way I was.’”
The Rust killing has not pushed Baldwin out of the spotlight, in fact, he has dived more into as his new TLC reality show, The Baldwins, is set to premiere on February 23.
The family touches on the killing in a preview, as an emotional Baldwin admits: "Honestly from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have you and these kids."
While the show's offers viewers a chance to look at the Baldwin family more in-depth, one source claimed it's not exactly reality.
"The whole point is to make money. He's desperate," the insider claimed.
Another added: "It's pretty ironic, considering how openly hostile he was about doing the reality show, but it just goes to show that he'll do anything for money at this point. As much as it pains him, reality TV is what's paying right now and he's got bills to pay so he's got to lower his standards."
It also doesn't help that Baldwin is being accused of wanting fans to feel sorry for him.
Another insider claimed: "He beat the rap and could let this horrible incident fade away in the public consciousness. But he just can't control himself and is now crowing that he was the one who was wronged."