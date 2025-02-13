Alec Baldwin Tells How He's 'Still Coming to Terms' With Rust Killing — After Being Slammed For 'Playing Victim' in Tragedy and Using Reality Show for 'Sympathy Vote'

Following the shooting, Baldwin was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and stood trial – despite the movie star claiming he did not pull the trigger and was unaware the gun he handled contained live ammunition instead of dummy rounds.

The case against Baldwin, however, was dismissed with prejudice, after his lawyers argued that the prosecution withheld evidence relevant to the case.

“I don't think other people would've survived this,” Baldwin told the outlet.

The Oscar-nominated star, who lives in New York City with his large family, added: “I think the number one thing they would've done – they would've cashed out everything they own, wadded it up into a big ball, and left. Left New York. New York is the most media-centric place in the world.”