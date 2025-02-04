'Deeply Disappointed': Hugh Jackman Cancels Upcoming London Concert for Mysterious Reason — As Actor's Ex-Wife 'Ready To Flee' America Amid Brutal Divorce

Hugh Jackman won't be serenading London this summer. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 56-year-old is calling off his West End show at London's Hyde Park on July 6, citing an extremely vague "unforeseen conflict" in his schedule.

Source: MEGA Jackman had to cancel his show due to an 'unforeseen conflict' in his scheduling.

The Wolverine star shared a statement on his Instagram Stories to inform fans of the sudden cancellation. He wrote: "I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th. This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on.

Source: MEGA The actor launched his tour earlier this month at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"No less, in a city that I love so much. Thank you to all people who've purchased tickets. For information on ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio. "London ... I can't wait to you soonest possible. HJ"

The actor recently launched his 2025 concert tour, From New York, with Love, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on January 24 and 25. He is set to return to the iconic venue for two shows each month from April to October.

The concert series, which marks Jackman's first live performances since 2019, features songs from some of his most iconic stage and screen roles – such as Les Misérables, The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man. In a follow-up Instagram post after his first two performances at Radio City, Jackman shared the show "had all the feels. The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and. The love emanating from the audience was enormous."

He added: "We all felt it. And the icing is we get to keep the party going 23 more times." Notable attendees during the opening weekend included his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds and new love Sutton Foster.

Jackman and Foster, 49, established their shomance-turned-romance while walking to dinner in Santa Monica earlier this month, with photos showing them gazing into each other's eyes and smiling nonstop. The couple made the shocking public appearance just two days after Jackman supported his two-time Tony winning girlfriend in her West Coast run of musical comedy Once Upon a Mattress.

Source: MEGA Jackman's new love Sutton Foster was present during his NYC shows.

The two reportedly sparked up a romance while co-starring in the 2022 revival of The Music Man on Broadway, with insiders claiming the two were "getting on very well" both on and off stage at the time. But things were more complicated as Jackman was still married to Deborra-Lee Furness, who he wed in 1996, and Foster was still with her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin.

While Jackman and Furness announced their split in September 2023, reports say she was "blindsided" by her ex's new relationship and has been left "devastated." Last week, sources even said Furness was possibly planning a return to her homeland, Australia, as a way to move on from Jackman.

Source: MEGA The new couple reportedly sparked up a romance while starring in the 2022 revival of The Music Man on Broadway.