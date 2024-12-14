Michael Moore Weighs in On Luigi Mangione's 'Triple-D' Bullet Casings Code — Years After Filmmaker Hit Out at Brutal Health Insurance Industry in 'Sicko'

According to investigators, bullet castings found at the crime scene were carved with the words “deny”, “depose”, and “defend”, similar to the title of Jay M. Feinman's 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claim and What You Can Do About.

The book is critical of the insurance industry and accuses companies of developing "unethical practices of delaying or denying legitimate claims".

In a Substack from earlier this month, Moore addressed the shooting as well as the eerie message left on the bullet castings.