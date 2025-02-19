Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Curvy Kylie Jenner Literally Busting Out All the Moves to 'Cling Onto' Oscar-Tipped Timothée Chalamet – 'She's Gone Under the Knife for ANOTHER Boob Job to Keep Him Interested!

kylie jenner curves timothee chalamet boob job
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is putting on very busty displays – with insiders saying it's all for Timothée.

Feb. 19 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner looked bustier than ever at a Paris Fashion Week appearance – and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are convinced the nip/tuck babe's gone under the knife once again as she bids to hold on to her leading man lover, Timothée Chalamet.

"She knows other girls are throwing themselves at him and figures the best way of keeping his interest is to go up a couple of bra sizes," our source said.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner curves timothee chalamet boob job
Source: MEGA

Chalamet's rising fame has Jenner making drastic changes to keep his attention, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

Dune hunk Timothée, 29, and 27-year-old reality star Jenner have been an item since April 2023.

But our insider added: "His movie star status does make her nervous about hanging on to him, and everyone has noticed that she's trying to fit into a mold that she thinks will please him.

"She insists she's not threatened, but everyone is convinced she's gone under the knife again to hang on to him."

And that's not all.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner curves timothee chalamet boob job
Source: MEGA

The Kardashians are said to be eager to keep Hollywood's golden boy in the family amid their brand's decline.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said Jenner's family – the conniving Kardashian clan – are desperate to keep Tinseltown's golden boy in the fold to rebuild their wilting brand.

As previously reported, the Wonka star is known to flirt with lovelies when Kylie's not around – and sources insist his wandering eye triggered her boob boost.

Ironically, the pillow-lipped makeup mogul recently revealed she'd dissolved half her lip filler, and our source said: "It's a shame to see her do a complete U-turn because she was going easy on the nip/tucks for a while.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner curves timothee chalamet boob job
Source: MEGA

A top surgeon suspects Jenner's latest look is the result of yet another chest enhancement.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kris jenner rescue justin bieber reality show

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ruthless' Momager Kris Jenner 'Aiming to Rescue Justin Bieber From Torment' – And Make 'Saving Him' a Juicy Storyline to Save Her Sagging Reality Show

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

INVESTIGATIONS: Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr's Controversial Ties to Scientologist Law Firm Wisner Baum Laid Bare As Fears Rise Over his Impact on 'Black Wellbeing'

"But Kylle's always turned to the surgeon for a self-esteem boost."

Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated Kylie, believes she may have had more chest work.

He said: "Her breasts are markedly larger than photos from prior to her recent weight loss, strongly suggesting revision breast augmentation."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.