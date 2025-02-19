EXCLUSIVE: Curvy Kylie Jenner Literally Busting Out All the Moves to 'Cling Onto' Oscar-Tipped Timothée Chalamet – 'She's Gone Under the Knife for ANOTHER Boob Job to Keep Him Interested!

Kylie Jenner looked bustier than ever at a Paris Fashion Week appearance – and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are convinced the nip/tuck babe's gone under the knife once again as she bids to hold on to her leading man lover, Timothée Chalamet.

"She knows other girls are throwing themselves at him and figures the best way of keeping his interest is to go up a couple of bra sizes," our source said.