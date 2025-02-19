EXCLUSIVE: Curvy Kylie Jenner Literally Busting Out All the Moves to 'Cling Onto' Oscar-Tipped Timothée Chalamet – 'She's Gone Under the Knife for ANOTHER Boob Job to Keep Him Interested!
Kylie Jenner looked bustier than ever at a Paris Fashion Week appearance – and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are convinced the nip/tuck babe's gone under the knife once again as she bids to hold on to her leading man lover, Timothée Chalamet.
"She knows other girls are throwing themselves at him and figures the best way of keeping his interest is to go up a couple of bra sizes," our source said.
Dune hunk Timothée, 29, and 27-year-old reality star Jenner have been an item since April 2023.
But our insider added: "His movie star status does make her nervous about hanging on to him, and everyone has noticed that she's trying to fit into a mold that she thinks will please him.
"She insists she's not threatened, but everyone is convinced she's gone under the knife again to hang on to him."
And that's not all.
Sources said Jenner's family – the conniving Kardashian clan – are desperate to keep Tinseltown's golden boy in the fold to rebuild their wilting brand.
As previously reported, the Wonka star is known to flirt with lovelies when Kylie's not around – and sources insist his wandering eye triggered her boob boost.
Ironically, the pillow-lipped makeup mogul recently revealed she'd dissolved half her lip filler, and our source said: "It's a shame to see her do a complete U-turn because she was going easy on the nip/tucks for a while.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Ruthless' Momager Kris Jenner 'Aiming to Rescue Justin Bieber From Torment' – And Make 'Saving Him' a Juicy Storyline to Save Her Sagging Reality Show
"But Kylle's always turned to the surgeon for a self-esteem boost."
Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated Kylie, believes she may have had more chest work.
He said: "Her breasts are markedly larger than photos from prior to her recent weight loss, strongly suggesting revision breast augmentation."