EXCLUSIVE: CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Sparks Warning From His Defense Over Flood of Photos Being Sent to World's Latest 'Hot Con'

Luigi Mangione has the support of thousands in the form of photos sent to him while he's behind bars.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Luigi Mangione's legal team is begging his loyal fans to take it easy on the massive amounts of photos they have been sending the accused killer.

The 26-year-old, accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has his defense wanting to put a pause to the snaps, claiming it has become a huge obstacle for their client, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mangione is nearly drowning in photos sent by his fans while behind bars.

According to an update on Mangione's defense fund's website, his team said: “Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody.”

While Mangione "appreciates" the support, the organization warned fans that “due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared," and advised them to only send "five photos at a time."

This comes as the Maryland native has reportedly received thousands of photographs sent by fans.

The 26-year-old's loyal supporters have sent him pics, messages, and even money for his legal team.

Earlier this week, Mangione's supporters eagerly waited for him to make his pre-trial hearing, as he was escorted by authorities while wearing a bulletproof vest over a green sweater.

The Ivy League graduate's wrist and ankles were shackled and remained that way after Judge Gregory Carro denied his team's request to remove the shackles.

Mangione has not only had plenty of support via photos and kind words, he has also seen it financially as an online fund set up by fans for his defense team has reeled in more than $500,000, prompting the limit to be increased to $1million.

Mangione was charged with the murder of Thompson – who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024 – following a five-day manhunt.

He was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., and allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has yet to enter a plea for federal charges. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted.

Mangione pleaded not guilty after he was charged with murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Despite this, Mangione is seemingly still remaining positive all thanks to thousands in his corner.

He expressed: "... Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe.

"While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive..."

Mangione received an $11,000 donation after President Trump asked for the death penalty 'for all crimes of a severity demanding its use.'

All this comes as President Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue the death penalty "for all crimes of a severity demanding its use" in an executive order.

Following the announcement, an anonymous donor contributed $11,000 to Mangione’s legal defense fund, and included a note as well.

It read: "The DP should never be politicized, and I am concerned that, especially given the DP EO, it may continue to be for this case.

"I am also concerned about the severe infringement on the defendant's right to a fair trial and due process, particularly since his juries are effectively pre-tainted."

