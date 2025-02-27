JFK's 30-YEAR Gay Love Affair Revealed: How Assassinated Prez and Homosexual Lover Lost Virginity Together, Had Secret White House Bedroom and Sent Each Other Love Letters That Drove Jackie Insane

While late President John F. Kennedy was rumored to have lovers outside of his marriage, his alleged 30-year romance with best friend Kirk LeMoyne 'Lem' Billings was said to be the most scandalous – and the one that drove wife Jackie most insane, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kennedy and Billings met when they were 15-years-old and 16-years-old, respectively, while attending Choate, an all-boys boarding school in Connecticut.

It was said to be "love at first sight" for Billings, though the future president was unaware of his romantic feelings for him at the time.