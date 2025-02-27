JFK's 30-YEAR Gay Love Affair Revealed: How Assassinated Prez and Homosexual Lover Lost Virginity Together, Had Secret White House Bedroom and Sent Each Other Love Letters That Drove Jackie Insane
While late President John F. Kennedy was rumored to have lovers outside of his marriage, his alleged 30-year romance with best friend Kirk LeMoyne 'Lem' Billings was said to be the most scandalous – and the one that drove wife Jackie most insane, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kennedy and Billings met when they were 15-years-old and 16-years-old, respectively, while attending Choate, an all-boys boarding school in Connecticut.
It was said to be "love at first sight" for Billings, though the future president was unaware of his romantic feelings for him at the time.
As their friendship – and romantic feelings for Kennedy – progressed, Billings eventually confessed his love to his close pal by scribbling a note on toilet paper, which was a common way Choate students communicated with each other as the messages could easily be discarded with a flush.
While Billings' message was destroyed, Kennedy's was not. He replied to his best friend: "Please don't write to me on toilet paper anymore. I'm not that kind of boy."
Despite societal standards at the time, Billings coming out to Kennedy did not deter the future political leader from keeping a close relationship with him.
In fact, the two men would only grow closer to each other over the years. Billings was a frequent guest at the Kennedy's Cape Cod compound and seemingly lived in his charismatic friend's shadow while school.
Choate classmate Rip Horton recalled: "In Lem, Jack found a slave for life. It was amazing how Lem was abused. He did Jack's laundry. Late at night, he'd run out in the cold weather to buy a pizza. Jack's back was always hurting, and Lem became his unpaid masseur, a job he relished."
In a shocking admission following Kennedy's assassination, Billings alleged he often performed oral sex on the late president – and had a nickname for Kennedy's p---s, "J.J. Maher," after a strict teacher at Choate.
The men's relationship was detailed in correspondence Billings saved over the years, despite Kennedy often warning to "'burn this letter" to keep their communication a secret.
Horton recalled Billings and Kennedy traveling to a brothel in New York City, where Kennedy would demand they share the same sex worker, adding: "Billings and Jack came back in a terrible panic because of (venereal disease). They went to a hospital and got all these medicines and creams."
After graduation, the men continued to be inseparable – even when Kennedy began courting his future wife.
Jackie was said to be warned Kennedy would marry her to avoid being called a "fairy" because "in this country, if you're not married by 40, you're suspect," by the godson of Franklin D. Roosevelt, but went through with the marriage in 1953.
In 1960, the Kennedys were moved into the White House – and Billings was given his own room in the private residence.
But the friendship soon grew old for Jackie, and in 1953 she reportedly told Sen. George Smathers: "Just one weekend in my life, I'd like to have my husband to myself. But Lem is always there, bathing and massaging him, even putting on his shoes and socks."
Despite Jackie's grievances, Billings continued his "arrangement" with Kennedy and later admitted to reporter Lawrence J. Quirk that he often performed oral sex on the president as a form of "sexual release."
Quirk said Billings "believed that this arrangement enabled Jack to sustain his self-delusion that straight men who received oral sex from other males were really only straights looking for sexual release."
The former first lady was apparently well aware of the love triangle, as Washington correspondent Charlie Bartlett said, "there was no great love between them."
He added: "They were rivals for Jack's love. Poor Lem was always the third person at what Jackie hoped would be an intimate dinner with her husband. Apparently, Lem never heard the expression 'three's a crowd,' but Jack insisted Lem be there. I don't think Lem ever really liked Jackie, but he did come to respect her. He felt she was more a great mother than a wonderful wife."