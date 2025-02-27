EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Scenes of Khloé Kardashian's Sad Reunion With Ex Lamar Odom as Pair Confronted Demons That Destroyed Their Marriage in 'Ultra-Awkward' Staged Meeting

It was moving and real – but, in true Kardashian fashion, not exactly genuine, a source said.

The former Los Angeles Laker was "desperate for an opportunity to see Khloé," explained the source.

When momager Kris Jenner got wind of that – Kardashian's claims she'd kept the meeting a secret aren't entirely true, the source confirmed.

The insider said of Jenner: "She got in contact with Lamar's team, knowing it would deliver not only a compelling storyline that would draw ratings but also might offer good closure for Khloé."

Myriad viewers described the meetup as "so sad" on social media after watching flashbacks of the couple – who wed in 2009, just a month after meeting – along with the awkward reunion footage.

The whirlwind romance soured by 2013 amid Lamar's increasing infidelity and drug use. Yet their love was real.

When he nearly died following a 2015 drug overdose at a Nevada brothel, Kardashian withdrew her divorce petition and devoted herself to his recovery. It was only when she realized he was "repeating some of the same behaviors that I just couldn't stand for," she said, that she finally cut ties.