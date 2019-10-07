Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is I Am Jazz coming to an end? RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Jazz Jennings’ hit show’s next season is anticipated to be the shortest season yet amid the reality star’s mental health issues.

A source close to Jennings, 18, told Radar that filming for season six has already wrapped – and it’s not as long as past seasons.

“Season six is the shortest season yet,” said the insider. “It’s down four episodes compared to the last.”

According to the source, one episode of the upcoming season will cover Jennings’ shocking announcement that she planned to attend Harvard University this fall.

However, as Radar reported, Jennings stunned fans in a recent announcement confirming she has deferred her acceptance to the ivy league university for now.

A source told Radar earlier this week that the trans star’s decision was made because the pressure of her advocacy work and fame has been weighing her down.

“Jazz hasn’t been herself for months now. She was not in the right position to be starting school and living on her own,” a source told Radar.

As Radar readers recall, the famous Florida teen has been open with fans about her battle with depression and anxiety. In an interview with Thrive Global June, she voiced her concerns about attending college.

“It’s also a place where I can feel that anxiety and depression to an even greater degree than I do now, because there’s so much going on all the time,” she said. “You want to be involved in everything, but school’s stressful in and of itself. I’ll be studying for tests and exams and trying to be the best I can be. In high school, I always got straight As, because I put that pressure on myself.”

Season five of I Am Jazz wrapped on March 19. A premiere date for season six has yet to be announced.

