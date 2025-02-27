Michelle Trachtenberg's Tragic End: Inside The 'Gossip Girl' Star's Sad Finals Days With Family and Boyfriend Jay Cohen After Undergoing Liver Transplant Months Before Shock Death

The heart-wrenching death of former child star Michelle Trachtenberg has left fans reeling and questioning her personal life. Known for shaping countless childhoods through her roles in the 90s and 2000s, the Gossip Girl alum had captivated audiences long before her untimely passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress often spoke about her proud Russian heritage, showing a close relationship to her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

The beloved actress was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on February 26 at the age of 39. She leaves behind a legacy that shaped countless childhoods, along with lingering questions about her life and relationships – especially her family dynamics and the deep love she shared with her long-time partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tractenberg's cause of death remains unknown but is not being investigated as suspicious, according to police sources.

Article continues below advertisement

Born Michelle Christine Trachtenberg on October 11, 1985, the American star was the second daughter of Michael and Lana, with an older sister named Irene. Trachtenberg often spoke about her proud Russian heritage, revealing her mother was born in Russia and how the Russian language echoed through their household.

Article continues below advertisement

She recounted during a 2013 interview: "Before I’d signed on to it, [the script] was predominantly all in Russian," referring to her role as Marina Oswald in the TV movie Killing Kennedy. Her fluency in the language became an unexpected asset for the role, showcasing a personal connection to her roots.

Article continues below advertisement

Casting her mother as her translator during the filming also allowed Michelle to dive deep into her character. She explained: "My mom actually was my translator and broke down the entire script for me," emphasizing the importance of family support throughout her career."

Article continues below advertisement

Her passion for her heritage frequently surfaced, even when presenting roles that required her to connect with a different facet of her identity. Trachtenberg's dedication to her roots remained unwavering, even as she navigated various aspects of her identity both on and off screen. Tragically, the movie star was in a committed relationship with talent agent Jay Cohen at the time of her untimely demise.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple began dating in 2020, although whispers suggested their paths crossed even earlier when she was signed to Gersh, Cohen’s agency, in 2014. Their romance appeared to flourish in the public eye, highlighted by an Instagram post Trachtenberg shared on February 14, 2023 introducing Cohen to her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Sources revealed the actress had a liver transplant just months before her shocking death.

Article continues below advertisement

She captioned their photo together: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sits still long enough for me to paint his face." Cohen stood by her side in recent years – an unwavering presence in a life marked by professional triumphs and personal tribulations.

Article continues below advertisement

On the fateful morning of Trachtenberg's death, officers responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place, only to discover the star "unconscious and unresponsive." A spokesperson for the NYC Police Department confirmed the details in a statement: "EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."

Article continues below advertisement

However, the cause of death remains under investigation, pending the results of an autopsy. Adding to the heartbreak, reports surfaced Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant, with complications potentially arising from the surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources revealed her mother was the one to find her in her apartment – a devastating reality for the family. In the wake of Trachtenberg's passing, fans and the entertainment industry alike mourned the loss of a talented actress who delicately balanced personal struggles and professional achievements.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Many took to social media to express their condolences and share cherished memories of her performances – a testament to her impact on a generation raised on her films and television roles. Trachtenberg leaves behind not just a career filled with iconic roles in projects like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Eurotrip, but also a rich narrative about love, family, and cultural identity.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @michelletrachtenberg/instagram Trachtenberg's mother was the one to find her unconscious in her Manhattan apartment.