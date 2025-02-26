EXCLUSIVE: Former Employee Sues Virgin Hotels Over Workplace Negligence That 'Led to Attempted Murder'
A former Virgin Hotels employee is suing the hotel for $5million, claiming management completely ignored her repeated warnings about a violent co-worker, leading to an "attempted murder" at her home.
Nichole Roberts, who worked for the Las Vegas location as a dealer, was attacked by Fausto Pozuelo-Sarria with a wine bottle, after he was booted from his position and blamed her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pozuelo-Sarria pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon after he hit Roberts in the head and then strangled her in her home on July 15th, 2024.
He is currently in Desert State Prison.
Before the attack, Roberts claimed her employer knowingly ignored multiple complaints about Pozuelo-Sarria's nature after she reached out to HR about his erratic behavior, and accused him of theft, drug use, and of making threats.
Roberts said: "This attack wasn’t random. I was nearly killed because my employer failed to act when I told them I was in danger.”
The lawsuit, currently in litigation, claims Virgin Hotels knew Pozuelo-Sarria posed a threat, however, they failed to take action to protect their employees.
The court document also alleges the hotel’s internal management, including President of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Cliff Atkinson, was informed of the issue before the attack on Roberts and chose to ignore it.
Roberts’ legal filings feature a batch of evidence including emails to Virgin Hotels' HR about Pozuelo-Sarria's disturbing behavior and a police report detailing his theft of her car from the hotel's parking lot.
In one email to HR, Roberts informs them Pozuelo-Sarria "targeted me in a frightening manner... Fausto was at my residence, expressing anger towards my decision to go to work."
The messaged continued: "Later he unlawfully entered my home through the dog door and stole money and recently purchased items while i was away at work.
"His actions has further escalated with intimidating messages directed at me, expressing dissatisfaction over his suspension and his perceived employment consequences."
"This situation has left me in a state of fear for my safety and security of my home, especially concerning as he seems to know my movements..." Roberts added.
The lawsuit is expected to face a court hearing in March 2025.
We have reached out to Virgin Hotels for comment.
Virgin Hotels was launched in 2010 by well known businessman Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group. They have numerous locations including Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, London, and New York City, among others.
In November 2024, the Las Vegas location saw hundreds of hotel workers kick off a strike, picketing for better pay and benefits. Union leaders argued the very wealthy owners should have done more to meet the workers' demands.
At the time, Virgin Hotels contended the union’s demands were not sustainable given the property’s weaker financial position, after the company loss about $12million over the past two years, which led to plenty of lay-offs.
In January 2025, after 69 days, the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas strike ended.