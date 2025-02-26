EXCLUSIVE: Former Employee Sues Virgin Hotels Over Workplace Negligence That 'Led to Attempted Murder'

Pozuelo-Sarria pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon after he hit Roberts in the head and then strangled her in her home on July 15th, 2024.

He is currently in Desert State Prison.

Before the attack, Roberts claimed her employer knowingly ignored multiple complaints about Pozuelo-Sarria's nature after she reached out to HR about his erratic behavior, and accused him of theft, drug use, and of making threats.

Roberts said: "This attack wasn’t random. I was nearly killed because my employer failed to act when I told them I was in danger.”