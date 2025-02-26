'New COVID' Alert — Global Health Chiefs in Crisis Mode AGAIN Over New Mystery Virus That Has Already Killed 50… and How it Could Be Heading For U.S.

The latest disease outbreak has been traced to a village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the three kids ate a bat – and all died within 48 hours.

Since the outbreak on Jan 21. there have been more than 400 reported cases of the virus and 53 deaths.

World Health Organization officials are especially concerned because the symptoms, which include fever, vomiting, and internal bleeding, come on fast and strong.

Similar symptoms are typically linked to known deadly viruses, such as Ebola, but researchers have ruled these out based on tests of more than a dozen samples collected so far.

One medical director in the region called it, "Really worrying."