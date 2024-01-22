'This Is My Face': Ex-'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Sparks Concerns With New Look
Former Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg, known for portraying Georgina Sparks on the hit series, has sparked concern for her well-being after sharing new photos.
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum addressed worried fans who claimed she looked "sick" in recent selfies she uploaded, including one alongside Spy Kids sensation Alexa PenaVega, assuring fans that she is doing just fine going into 2024.
Some social media users questioned if she had an underlying health issue or had gone under the knife after seeing her latest pics.
"I've received several comments recently about my appearance," she captioned one snap showing off the new bright pink streaks in her hair, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."
Despite her pushback, some social media users stood by their concerns and said they could no longer recognize her. "Your photos clearly show a woman who has lost weight, had yellowed eyes, is losing her hair, and who appears generally unwell," one wrote.
When another follower commented that she appeared "sick" to the snap of her and PenaVega getting their hair done together at the salon, the 17 Again star said the remarks were uncalled for.
"Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment," Trachtenberg replied. The fan insisted she was not trolling the star and was just concerned over her complexion and apparent hair loss.
"It has nothing to do with ur age," they explained. "Sorry if I offended u it was not my [intention]."
Trachtenberg flashed a smile for the camera in her latest portrait shared over the weekend, hitting out at those who claim she looks unwell. "Fun fact. This is my face," she declared. "Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."
In recent years, the starlet who captivated audiences as the drama-loving Georgia reprised her role in a 2022 and a 2023 episode of the Gossip Girl reboot.
Showrunner Joshua Safran said her character brought "anarchy" to the original series and again for the reboot. "She's the same, and thats what I think is so fun, that Michelle is older, we're all older, Georgina is older yet has the exact same energy," he told Teen Vogue.
Trachtenberg also served as a host and executive producer for the Meet, Marry, Murder series.