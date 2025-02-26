Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39 — After 'Harriet the Spy' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Worried Fans With 'Sick' Appearance For Months Before Shock Passing

Police sources reportedly confirmed her death on Wednesday, February 26. While her cause of death remains unknown, her death is not currently being investigated as suspicious.

Trachtenberg, who was known for her roles in hit TV shows including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, shared a series of troubling posts on Instagram in the weeks leading up to her death, sparking concern from followers over her frail and "sick" appearance.

The Harriet the Spy star hit back at "haters" commenting about her appearance on her posts, telling fans: "Explain to me how I look sick.

"Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."