'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp Makes Heart-Rending Instagram Comeback to Share VERY Personal Message Amid Brain Tumor Battle

Mellencamp often refers to her "Baby Dovey" as her miracle baby. She and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, 47, experienced infertility setbacks before the arrivals of their 12-year-old daughter Slate and 10-year-old son Cruz.

Dove, however, was conceived naturally.

Sadly, that doesn't mean her youngest child has not had her own share of difficulties, having previously been diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, a rare condition that affects the way a skull forms after birth.

The little girl underwent surgery in 2020, which was only complicated further by the state of the nation.

Last year, she reflected on the challenges in an Instagram update: "I almost blocked out this time in our lives because of so much fear of the unknown - it was the height of Covid and Dove and I were in the hospital alone.

"It was during this time that our miracle baby showed us what a fighter she is. Something she has been showing us every day since."