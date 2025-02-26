Your tip
Teddi Mellencamp

'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp Makes Heart-Rending Instagram Comeback to Share VERY Personal Message Amid Brain Tumor Battle

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and daughter Dove
Source: instagram.com/teddimellencamp/

Mellencamp returned to social media to gush over her daughter Dove.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Feb. 26 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Teddi Mellencamp has shared her first personal online update since revealing she was being treated for "multiple" brain tumors, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wouldn't let her battle keep her from celebrating her daughter's special day.

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp dove birthday
Source: instagram.com/teddimellencamp/

The reality star created a photo montage to celebrate the girl's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Mellencamp, 43, returned to Instagram to post a birthday tribute to her now 5-year-old daughter Dove.

Next to a photo montage of magical moments in their lives, the reality star shared: "Happy birthday to my miracle baby. Hard to believe it’s been 5 years since you made our lives better and brighter.

"But no matter how grown you get, you’ll always be My Baby Dovey."

The accompanying carousel of photos showed mom and daughter smiling together at various stages of the little girl's life.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: instagram.com/teddimellencamp/
Article continues below advertisement

Mellencamp often refers to her "Baby Dovey" as her miracle baby. She and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, 47, experienced infertility setbacks before the arrivals of their 12-year-old daughter Slate and 10-year-old son Cruz.

Dove, however, was conceived naturally.

Sadly, that doesn't mean her youngest child has not had her own share of difficulties, having previously been diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, a rare condition that affects the way a skull forms after birth.

The little girl underwent surgery in 2020, which was only complicated further by the state of the nation.

Last year, she reflected on the challenges in an Instagram update: "I almost blocked out this time in our lives because of so much fear of the unknown - it was the height of Covid and Dove and I were in the hospital alone.

"It was during this time that our miracle baby showed us what a fighter she is. Something she has been showing us every day since."

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp tumor hair
Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram

Mellencamp recently revealed multiple tumors were discovered on her brain following a lengthy battle with skin cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Dove's fifth birthday celebration comes as Mellencamp continues to recover from her emergency surgery. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the RHOBH star has put her and Arroyave's split on hold – with the TV husband choosing to remain by her side despite claims of her infidelity.

Mellencamp was married to Arroyave for 13 years before the reality star filed for divorce in November – just days before news broke of her alleged months-long affair with her horse trainer.

However, last week Arroyave showed support for his estranged wife by uploading a selfie alongside daughters Bella and Slate, saying they were off to visit their mom at the hospital.

Arroyave thanked fans for their "continued prayers and well wishes" while sharing an update on his estranged wife's health.

He wrote: "Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave.
Source: INSTAGRAM/@edwinarroyaveofficial

Estranged husband Arroyave has put their divorce on hold while she recovers from emergency brain surgery.

As Mellencamp now recovers from surgery, sources say she is planning to move back into her family's home and put a halt on the divorce – with Arroyave continuing to support her recovery in the meantime.

An insider said: "Right now, Edwin’s focus is on her recovery, and the divorce is off the table. It is no longer being discussed. His concern is that she gets better.

"The surgery was successful, and she is expected to return to the home she shared with Edwin and their three children. They are going to help Teddi recover."

The source also noted they "currently have no plans to get back together romantically."

