Donald Trump Blasted As 'Deluded Egomaniac' After he Reveals AI Vision of 'His Gaza' — Featuring Giant Golden Statue of Himself, Dancing Girls and Cocktails with Netanyahu

He shared the video, above, on his TruthSocial platform – which also featured bearded dancing girls, Elon Musk dancing under cash falling from the sky, and the Trump standing next to a half-naked belly dancer in a bar.

Taking to Musk's X, one raging user said: "The Trump Gaza video is possibly the most disgusting, the most shameful, the most hideous public communication by a U.S. President in living memory."

Another added: "Just seen the Gaza video, that man is a deranged narcissistic evil piece of s---."

A third simply commented: "Trump Gaza OMG. This man is deluded."