Donald Trump Blasted As 'Deluded Egomaniac' After he Reveals AI Vision of 'His Gaza' — Featuring Giant Golden Statue of Himself, Dancing Girls and Cocktails with Netanyahu
Donald Trump has been branded a "deluded egomaniac" after unveiling his bizarre AI-generated vision for Gaza featuring casino hotels and giant golden statues of himself.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 78, was blasted by critics on social media for bidding to revamp Gaza into "the Riviera of the Middle East".
He shared the video, above, on his TruthSocial platform – which also featured bearded dancing girls, Elon Musk dancing under cash falling from the sky, and the Trump standing next to a half-naked belly dancer in a bar.
Taking to Musk's X, one raging user said: "The Trump Gaza video is possibly the most disgusting, the most shameful, the most hideous public communication by a U.S. President in living memory."
Another added: "Just seen the Gaza video, that man is a deranged narcissistic evil piece of s---."
A third simply commented: "Trump Gaza OMG. This man is deluded."
The jaw-dropping video shows his vision of bomb-blasted Gaza, where 48,000 are reported to have been killed, rebuilt as a glitzy holiday resort.
And the new 30-second clip starts with Hamas fighters and children standing in a rubble-covered road before it poses the question: "Gaza 2025. What's next?"
Trump's clip then cuts to children running along a sunny beach and Tesla cars driving through a clean palm tree-lined boulevard.
A giant golden statue of Trump stands in the middle of one street while little golden statues of him are on sale at a hotel.
One child holds a giant golden balloon of Trump's face in the middle of a road that could be in one of the finest Italian towns or Dubai.
Trump has also expanded his hotel chain to the strip, with two different Trump Gaza hotels lit up in bright orange lights as wealthy business people and guests stand outside.
Gaza, in Trump's mind, could be a must-see tourist destination where locals and holidaymakers live wealthy, fun-filled lives instead of fighting in poverty against Israel.
But Trump isn't the only famous figure in the clip, with Musk featuring several times.
A tanned AI version of the billionaire Tesla owner and key ally of Trump can be seen dancing under money falling from the sky and grinning as he eats food.
Trump also dances with a half-naked belly dancer in a bar and holds her hand while he wears a full business suit and a crowd watches on.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump feature side-by-side shirtless sipping cocktails in deckchairs by the pool.
Trump posted the clip without any description to his social media but he has pinned it to the top of his account.
The clip also has its own AI soundtrack with a high-tempo dance beat belting out "Trump Gaza shining bright... Trump Gaza number one.
"Donald is coming to set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here.
"Trump Gaza is shining bright, a golden future, a brand new light, feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one."