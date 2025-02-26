Read Disturbing New Autopsy Report That Reveals Liam Payne's Blood Alcohol Level at Time of Balcony Plunge Death Was So High He'd Have Been Suffering Confusion, Disorientation and Dizziness Before Fatal Drug-Fueled Fall

The legal driving limit in the U.S. is 0.8 grams of alcohol per one litre of blood.

Payne's blood alcohol level was dangerously close to the fatal level of four grams per litre of blood.

This level can cause alcohol-poisoning and lead to a coma or respiratory arrest.

The report, part of a criminal investigation into the pop star's death, also disclosed details of his autopsy.

A statement said: "The autopsy revealed that the death was caused by multiple trauma and internal and external bleeding."