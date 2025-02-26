Read Disturbing New Autopsy Report That Reveals Liam Payne's Blood Alcohol Level at Time of Balcony Plunge Death Was So High He'd Have Been Suffering Confusion, Disorientation and Dizziness Before Fatal Drug-Fueled Fall
Liam Payne's blood alcohol level at the time of his tragic death has been disclosed, confirming he was three times over the U.S. driving limit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the One Direction star, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16 last year aged just 31, had "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per litre in blood," according to a report from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office.
The legal driving limit in the U.S. is 0.8 grams of alcohol per one litre of blood.
Payne's blood alcohol level was dangerously close to the fatal level of four grams per litre of blood.
This level can cause alcohol-poisoning and lead to a coma or respiratory arrest.
The report, part of a criminal investigation into the pop star's death, also disclosed details of his autopsy.
A statement said: "The autopsy revealed that the death was caused by multiple trauma and internal and external bleeding."
The autopsy also found several traces of substances, including a medication often prescribed for anxiety and depression.
It added: "It was also determined that the musician had alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death, plus cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene and the medication sertraline."
The shocking autopsy comes after a forensic examination revealed the chaotic final hours that unfolded before Payne's tragic death.
Payne reportedly hired two women online, Aldana Serrano, 31, and Lucila Goitea, 27, and invited them to his room.
The women arrived at 11.30am on October 16 to find Payne taking drugs from aluminium foil, new court documents claimed.
According to the report, the singer asked the women to bring him more drugs.
Allegedly, the three of them later had sex, before Payne broke the hotel room TV and told the women to leave at around 4pm.
It was previously reported the One Direction star had been seen arguing with one woman over money in the hotel's lobby.
The two Argentinian women were later interviewed by the cops and their stories have reportedly matched.
The autopsy and new court docs come after Payne's pal and two hotel workers had charges against them dropped.
Rogelio 'Roger' Nores and two staff members at the hotel in Buenos Aires had been charged with manslaughter.
But appeal court judges have now cleared all three and reversed the earlier decision to charge them.
Despite this, it was later reported prosecutors might be considering appealing this decision.
Argentinian authorities said they were "evaluating appeals" after it emerged last week the businessman and two hotel workers were in the clear.
A spokesman for Argentinian public prosecutors said: "The Public Prosecutor's Office and the plaintiffs will now evaluate the appeals that correspond to the part of the ruling that was not in accordance with the corresponding charges."