The REAL Sad Story Behind Justin Bieber's 'Catastrophic Public Meltdown' — And How His Wife Hailey's Pals are Telling Her to LEAVE 'Mentally Disturbed' Singer

Gomez, 32, who enjoyed an on-and-off romance with Bieber between 2010 and 2018, got engaged to music producer Blanco, 36, in December.

A source said: "Justin confided in Benny about his heartbreak over Selena.

"In a way, Justin felt betrayed (over the engagement), even though he knew he had no right to feel that way."

On Tuesday, Justin shared bleary-eyed footage to his Instagram of him seemingly on-board a plane and rapping about getting high ("I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I'm that guy".)

Some concerned fans branded the bizarre clip "desperate" and "sad."