The REAL Sad Story Behind Justin Bieber's 'Catastrophic Public Meltdown' — And How His Wife Hailey's Pals are Telling Her to LEAVE 'Mentally Disturbed' Singer
Justin Bieber's latest meltdown was sparked by his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's engagement to his former friend Benny Blanco, according to insiders.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian superstar, 30, had "mixed feelings" behind the announcement, as he once considered Blanco as "one of his closest friends."
Gomez, 32, who enjoyed an on-and-off romance with Bieber between 2010 and 2018, got engaged to music producer Blanco, 36, in December.
A source said: "Justin confided in Benny about his heartbreak over Selena.
"In a way, Justin felt betrayed (over the engagement), even though he knew he had no right to feel that way."
On Tuesday, Justin shared bleary-eyed footage to his Instagram of him seemingly on-board a plane and rapping about getting high ("I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I'm that guy".)
Some concerned fans branded the bizarre clip "desperate" and "sad."
The star's mental health seems to have dipped ever since his former musical mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was arrested last September for a string of heinous sex crimes, which he denies, including trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Bieber was partly taken under the mogul's wing and in November 2009, the then 15-year-old spent an infamous 48-hour period with Diddy while seemingly unsupervised.
An insider said: "Justin is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off."
Meanwhile, insiders claim Hailey has also been dealing with her own "struggles" since becoming a mother last August, which have – perhaps inevitably – put a strain on their marriage.
A source said: "She has been struggling with the emotional turmoil that many women experience after having a baby.
"Justin has been bearing the brunt of it."
But that is, perhaps, only one side of the story. For other insiders place more of the blame on Bieber, claiming his alleged "loose cannon behavior" has impacted their relationship.
A source said: "Hailey loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him."
Earlier this month, another insider claimed that Balwin was "deeply concerned" and didn't know "where to turn (for) help".
The news came days after Justin had cut a worrying figure while supporting Baldwin at the Los Angeles launch of a pop-up for her makeup brand Rhode.
Footage showed Bieber – wearing a beanie hat, sunglasses and clothes that swamped his slim figure – shifting his weight awkwardly, itching his thighs and grinning uncontrollably.
Following the event, Bieber shared an Instagram post with pictures of him and Baldwin beaming happily and hugging.
He gushed: "Congrats baby on your beautiful @rhode pop up."
Baldwin's Instagram post after the event – containing 11 photos – did not include a single snap of her husband.