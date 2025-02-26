Forget Will Smith's Slapgate — Shamed 'Bad Boys' Star is Now Being Savaged by Fans for 'Smoochgate' As He 'Nearly Kisses' Singer on Stage Despite Still Being Married to Jada
Will Smith has been savaged by fans for another questionable scandal – the Bad Boys actor was caught nearly smooching a singer on stage.
RadarOnline.com the actor, who is still legally married to longtime wife Jada Pinkett Smith, performed at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami with Spanish singer India Martinez.
On February 20, the duo hit the stage to perform their new hip-hop song FIRST LOVE – which is about falling in love.
Smith, 56, and Martinez, 39, shared a few steamy moments during their performance as they embraced one another and even appeared to nearly share a kiss.
But the passionate moments didn't just happen during the performance – photos emerged from backstage, and Martinez is seen jumping into the actor's arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist.
Social media users were quick to slam the actor over the "inappropriate" performance – because he is still legally married to his wife.
One wrote: "This whole thing is cringe."
Another agreed and said: "This entire video is cringe."
A third joked: "Just say it was an entanglement."
A fourth added: "That guy embarrasses himself left and right."
A fifth commented: "Someone come get their dad off the stage, please."
Just before the questionable performance, fans noticed Smith and Martinez's flirty public exchanges on their social media accounts.
The new song was dropped on Valentine's Day, and Smith took to Instagram to share a video of himself drawing a heart on glass.
In the caption, the actor said the song was in "celebration" of Valentine's Day, to which Martinez commented: "We're like two children in their first love."
Despite receiving a massive amount of backlash, some social media users did support the actor and said he was "living his best life" after his separation with his wife.
Smith married Jada in 1997 and share two children together – Jaden and Willow. The actor also has a son, Trey, from a previous marriage.
In 2023, Jada left fans in shock after revealing the two had been living separate lives since 2016, but had not officially divorced.
For many years, the very famous couple faced breakup rumors, and in 2020, the two sat down on her web series Red Table Talk to discuss their relationship status.
During the episode, the actress famously admitted to once being involved in an "entanglement" with August Alsina.
Smith noted the "entanglement" did star after he and Jada "decided that we were going to separate for a period of time."
After being asked to share more details, the actress added: "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken."
According to reports, the couple was last seen together in Los Angeles in November 2024.