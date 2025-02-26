Forget Will Smith's Slapgate — Shamed 'Bad Boys' Star is Now Being Savaged by Fans for 'Smoochgate' As He 'Nearly Kisses' Singer on Stage Despite Still Being Married to Jada

RadarOnline.com the actor, who is still legally married to longtime wife Jada Pinkett Smith , performed at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami with Spanish singer India Martinez.

Will Smith has been savaged by fans for another questionable scandal – the Bad Boys actor was caught nearly smooching a singer on stage.

The two performed their new single.

But the passionate moments didn't just happen during the performance – photos emerged from backstage, and Martinez is seen jumping into the actor's arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist.

Smith, 56, and Martinez, 39, shared a few steamy moments during their performance as they embraced one another and even appeared to nearly share a kiss.

On February 20, the duo hit the stage to perform their new hip-hop song FIRST LOVE – which is about falling in love.

Social media users were quick to slam the actor over the "inappropriate" performance – because he is still legally married to his wife.

One wrote: "This whole thing is cringe."

Another agreed and said: "This entire video is cringe."

A third joked: "Just say it was an entanglement."

A fourth added: "That guy embarrasses himself left and right."

A fifth commented: "Someone come get their dad off the stage, please."