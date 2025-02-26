Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Will Smith

Forget Will Smith's Slapgate — Shamed 'Bad Boys' Star is Now Being Savaged by Fans for 'Smoochgate' As He 'Nearly Kisses' Singer on Stage Despite Still Being Married to Jada

Photo of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
Source: MEGA/Instagram

The two were caught getting very close on stage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Will Smith has been savaged by fans for another questionable scandal – the Bad Boys actor was caught nearly smooching a singer on stage.

RadarOnline.com the actor, who is still legally married to longtime wife Jada Pinkett Smith, performed at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami with Spanish singer India Martinez.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith india martinez
Source: Instagram

The two performed their new single.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 20, the duo hit the stage to perform their new hip-hop song FIRST LOVE – which is about falling in love.

Smith, 56, and Martinez, 39, shared a few steamy moments during their performance as they embraced one another and even appeared to nearly share a kiss.

But the passionate moments didn't just happen during the performance – photos emerged from backstage, and Martinez is seen jumping into the actor's arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users were quick to slam the actor over the "inappropriate" performance – because he is still legally married to his wife.

One wrote: "This whole thing is cringe."

Another agreed and said: "This entire video is cringe."

A third joked: "Just say it was an entanglement."

A fourth added: "That guy embarrasses himself left and right."

A fifth commented: "Someone come get their dad off the stage, please."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Just before the questionable performance, fans noticed Smith and Martinez's flirty public exchanges on their social media accounts.

The new song was dropped on Valentine's Day, and Smith took to Instagram to share a video of himself drawing a heart on glass.

In the caption, the actor said the song was in "celebration" of Valentine's Day, to which Martinez commented: "We're like two children in their first love."

Article continues below advertisement
will smith india martinez
Source: Instagram

Fans slammed how close the two got.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite receiving a massive amount of backlash, some social media users did support the actor and said he was "living his best life" after his separation with his wife.

Smith married Jada in 1997 and share two children together – Jaden and Willow. The actor also has a son, Trey, from a previous marriage.

In 2023, Jada left fans in shock after revealing the two had been living separate lives since 2016, but had not officially divorced.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett smith inside marriage
Source: MEGA

Sources say the showbiz couple now live in different homes.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
harvey weinstein wife fairytale life back bouncing back double oscar contender adrien brody pp

EXCLUSIVE: How Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife Got Her Fairytale Life Back Again By Bouncing Back With Double-Oscar Contender Adrien Brody — 'She Wants to Bury Her Ex Firmly in the Past'

meghan markle faces business blow banned selling clothes as ever brand

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Feeling Unbelievable Pressure' Over Launch of New Netflix Show — 'She's Working 24/7... Like Any Old Ordinary, Struggling Influencer!'

Article continues below advertisement

For many years, the very famous couple faced breakup rumors, and in 2020, the two sat down on her web series Red Table Talk to discuss their relationship status.

During the episode, the actress famously admitted to once being involved in an "entanglement" with August Alsina.

Smith noted the "entanglement" did star after he and Jada "decided that we were going to separate for a period of time."

After being asked to share more details, the actress added: "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken."

According to reports, the couple was last seen together in Los Angeles in November 2024.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.