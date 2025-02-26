EXCLUSIVE: How Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife Got Her Fairytale Life Back Again By Bouncing Back With Double-Oscar Contender Adrien Brody — 'She Wants to Bury Her Ex Firmly in the Past'
Georgina Chapman is loving Hollywood once more – and living the high life on the arm double Oscar contender Adrien Brody.
Just a few years ago her seemingly idyllic life married to the movie mogul Harvey Weinstein came crashing down when multiple bombshell allegations of sexual assault and misconduct were made against him by women including celebrities such as Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Questions swirled over what Chapman did and did not know about 72-year-old Weinstein’s behavior, as well as about his financial involvement with her brand Marchesa and his attempts to force actresses, including Jennifer Aniston, Sienna Miller and Felicity Huffman, to wear Marchesa on the red carpet.
The rich and famous turned their back on her brand as she walked out of the marriage with a $20m deal.
But eight years later, Marchesa is back on the red carpet after Chapman walked tirelessly to rebuild her tarnished reputation.
She has been with Brody for six years and he credits her for the current success he is enjoying with The Brutalist.
Scooping the Bafta in the UK for his role as the architect Laszlo Toth in The Brutalist, with successes at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards behind him, and the SAG awards and Oscars possibly to come, Brody paid tribute to Chapman in the most emphatic terms.
"Thank you to my wonderful British girlfriend, Georgina Chapman …" he said as the camera cut to a beaming Chapman, a round of applause breaking out, "… who’s an angel, and if it wasn’t for you and my wonderful parents I would not be here, so fortunately standing before you."
Brody’s Golden Globes tribute to Chapman was even more lavish. Alongside again thanking his parents, he seemed to reference her struggles.
"I would not be standing here before you, if it wasn’t for you (Chapman.) There was a time not too long ago that I felt that this might never be a moment afforded to me again, so thank you."
One New York-based publicist, who has observed Chapman’s rehabilitation closely, said: "I think people, women especially, are tired of seeing other women being blamed for the abuses of men.
"She now wants to bury Weinstein and all the memories that come from her past with him firmly in the past."
Chapman and Brody have been together since 2019, having met on a trip to Puerto Rico, where they discovered they shared a birthday (April 14 – with the actor born in 1973 and she in 1976.)
She and Weinstein married in 2007 at a lavish ceremony attended by stars including Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Renée Zellweger and Naomi Watts.
They had two children, India Pearl and Dashiell Max Robert.
In 2013 Chapman said of Weinstein: "He is probably the most charismatic person you’ll ever meet. He’s an extraordinary man and an extraordinary talent. He is my husband and I love him. I love being married."
Weinstein will face a retrial on rape charges in Manhattan in April, after New York State’s Court of Appeals overturned his initial conviction last year.
Initially sentenced to 23 years in jail in New York, the fallen movie tycoon remains incarcerated, having been sentenced to a further 16 years in a Los Angeles trial – which featured a separate set of rape and sexual assault charges.