EXCLUSIVE: How Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife Got Her Fairytale Life Back Again By Bouncing Back With Double-Oscar Contender Adrien Brody — 'She Wants to Bury Her Ex Firmly in the Past'

Questions swirled over what Chapman did and did not know about 72-year-old Weinstein’s behavior, as well as about his financial involvement with her brand Marchesa and his attempts to force actresses, including Jennifer Aniston, Sienna Miller and Felicity Huffman, to wear Marchesa on the red carpet.

The rich and famous turned their back on her brand as she walked out of the marriage with a $20m deal.

But eight years later, Marchesa is back on the red carpet after Chapman walked tirelessly to rebuild her tarnished reputation.

She has been with Brody for six years and he credits her for the current success he is enjoying with The Brutalist.