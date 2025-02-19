EXCLUSIVE: Cancer and Diabetes Addled Hollywood Monster Harvey Weinstein 'Fears He's Doomed to Die in Brutal Rikers Island Lock-Up'

Weinstein is appealing the California verdict, but legal sources said he's grasping at straws.

And first, he's got to survive his stay at Rikers.

A prison expert told us: "A federal or state prison is practically Club Med compared to Rikers, which is infamous for rough treatment of inmates awaiting trial or sentencing.

"Harvey is feeling sorry for himself, but he's only reaping what he sowed!"

It comes as Weinstein has filed a lawsuit against his brother Bob Weinstein, who he has accused of illegally taking funds from The Weinstein Company prior to it filing for bankruptcy.

Bob, alongside former company COO and president David Glasser, are being accused of diverting funds for their own personal financial gain, which would redirect some of the blame from Weinstein for the collapse of the company in 2017 following the first string of assault claims against the fallen movie boss.