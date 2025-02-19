EXCLUSIVE: Cancer and Diabetes Addled Hollywood Monster Harvey Weinstein 'Fears He's Doomed to Die in Brutal Rikers Island Lock-Up'
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is begging officials to move up his sex crimes trial date in New York – as he fears he'll die in the city's notoriously dangerous Rikers Island lockup before he ever gets his day in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But his sniveling pleas have fallen on deaf ears as a judge told the former Hollywood film mogul he had to wait his turn – like everybody else.
On January 29, the cancer and diabetes-riddled fiend tried to expedite his April 15 trial date, telling Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Curtis Farber that conditions at Rikers were deplorable.
"I'm gasping for air," said wheelchair-bound Weinstein, 72. "I'm in a serious emergency situation. I'm begging the court to move the [trial date] so l can get out of this hellhole as quickly as possible."
But whiny Weinstein got no sympathy from Judge Farber, who told him his trial date was "beyond set in stone."
It's yet another setback for the once-mighty Miramax studio head, who has already been sentenced to 16 years in prison in California for rape and sexual assault and is now facing similar charges in New York.
Weinstein is appealing the California verdict, but legal sources said he's grasping at straws.
And first, he's got to survive his stay at Rikers.
A prison expert told us: "A federal or state prison is practically Club Med compared to Rikers, which is infamous for rough treatment of inmates awaiting trial or sentencing.
"Harvey is feeling sorry for himself, but he's only reaping what he sowed!"
It comes as Weinstein has filed a lawsuit against his brother Bob Weinstein, who he has accused of illegally taking funds from The Weinstein Company prior to it filing for bankruptcy.
Bob, alongside former company COO and president David Glasser, are being accused of diverting funds for their own personal financial gain, which would redirect some of the blame from Weinstein for the collapse of the company in 2017 following the first string of assault claims against the fallen movie boss.