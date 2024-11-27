Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Harvey Weinstein

Inside Cancer-Hit Harvey Weinstein's Nightmare Prison Life: 'Gulag' Conditions, Freezing Temperatures, Blood on Prison Clothes and 'Medical Neglect'

Photo of Harvey Weinstein.
Source: MEGA

Weinstein wants at least $5million for the alleged poor conditions behind bars.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Harvey Weinstein isn't exactly happy with how his life behind bars is going for him.

The disgraced film producer is claiming he's dealing with everything from freezing temperatures to a lack of medical attention during his stay at Rikers Island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
harvey weinstein
Source: MEGA

Weinstein is complaining about the 'poor conditions' at Rikers Island.

Article continues below advertisement

The 72-year-old's legal team filed a claim on Tuesday against New York City, accusing the jail complex of failing to provide proper medical care which has led Weinstein's health to deteriorate even more. Weinstein also claimed there are unsanitary conditions at the prison as part of a long list of complaints.

Weinstein's attorney Imran H. Ansari said in a statement: "Harvey Weinstein has suffered considerably from the deplorable conditions on Rikers Island. When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IV’s, clothes that had not been washed for weeks, and he had not even been provided clean underwear – hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions and susceptibility to illness."

Ansari also pondered what exactly is going down at the prison.

Article continues below advertisement
harvey weinstein uk charges dropped
Source: MEGA

Weinstein's legal team claims the conditions are impacting the disgraced star's health.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "I questioned whether I was in a prison facility that is supposed to be managed in accordance with our constitution, or a gulag where the prisoners are treated like animals."

According to Weinstein, he has suffered significant and ongoing physical and psychological injuries, as well as emotional distress while at Rikers, and is looking for at least $5million in damages.

Weinstein's lawyers claim the former Hollywood star's health has taken a major hit following his 2020 conviction,. They said not only does he suffer from macular degeneration, but diabetes as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein is also battling chronic myeloid leukemia, which is a rare type of cancer of the bone marrow according to Mayo Clinic. His condition has gotten so poor insiders believe he will die in prison.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Weinstein is becoming resigned to the fact he could die even before he reaches his second trial. He’s frail and sends every day tortured over his downfall. The stress, plus the cancer, is a killer combination and he might only have weeks left.”

A representative for Weinstein, however, initially denied the diagnosis, and then shut down “speculation” around his health status.

They shared: "... It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

MORE ON:
Harvey Weinstein

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
harvey weinstein uk charges dropped
Source: MEGA

Weinstein is serving 16 years at the notorious prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars in 2020 for sexual assault and rape, but the conviction was overturned this past April after New York's Court of Appeals ruled the trial judge improperly allowed testimony from women who were not directly involved in the charges.

The retrial is set to begin sometime in 2025.

However, he is still serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
harvey weinstein almost died lawyer claims monster ex film mogul faced horrific health fight as shocking new indictment revealed

The 72-year-old's 2020 conviction was overturned, however, his retrial will occur in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Weinstein showed no remorse after his 2020 conviction, stating: "... You know, the movement started basically with me, and I think what happened, you know, I was the first example, and now there are thousands of men who are being accused and a generation of things that I think none of us understood.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.