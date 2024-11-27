Inside Cancer-Hit Harvey Weinstein's Nightmare Prison Life: 'Gulag' Conditions, Freezing Temperatures, Blood on Prison Clothes and 'Medical Neglect'

The 72-year-old's legal team filed a claim on Tuesday against New York City, accusing the jail complex of failing to provide proper medical care which has led Weinstein's health to deteriorate even more. Weinstein also claimed there are unsanitary conditions at the prison as part of a long list of complaints.

Weinstein's attorney Imran H. Ansari said in a statement: "Harvey Weinstein has suffered considerably from the deplorable conditions on Rikers Island. When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IV’s, clothes that had not been washed for weeks, and he had not even been provided clean underwear – hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions and susceptibility to illness."

Ansari also pondered what exactly is going down at the prison.