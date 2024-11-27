Inside Cancer-Hit Harvey Weinstein's Nightmare Prison Life: 'Gulag' Conditions, Freezing Temperatures, Blood on Prison Clothes and 'Medical Neglect'
Harvey Weinstein isn't exactly happy with how his life behind bars is going for him.
The disgraced film producer is claiming he's dealing with everything from freezing temperatures to a lack of medical attention during his stay at Rikers Island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 72-year-old's legal team filed a claim on Tuesday against New York City, accusing the jail complex of failing to provide proper medical care which has led Weinstein's health to deteriorate even more. Weinstein also claimed there are unsanitary conditions at the prison as part of a long list of complaints.
Weinstein's attorney Imran H. Ansari said in a statement: "Harvey Weinstein has suffered considerably from the deplorable conditions on Rikers Island. When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IV’s, clothes that had not been washed for weeks, and he had not even been provided clean underwear – hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions and susceptibility to illness."
Ansari also pondered what exactly is going down at the prison.
He said: "I questioned whether I was in a prison facility that is supposed to be managed in accordance with our constitution, or a gulag where the prisoners are treated like animals."
According to Weinstein, he has suffered significant and ongoing physical and psychological injuries, as well as emotional distress while at Rikers, and is looking for at least $5million in damages.
Weinstein's lawyers claim the former Hollywood star's health has taken a major hit following his 2020 conviction,. They said not only does he suffer from macular degeneration, but diabetes as well.
Weinstein is also battling chronic myeloid leukemia, which is a rare type of cancer of the bone marrow according to Mayo Clinic. His condition has gotten so poor insiders believe he will die in prison.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Weinstein is becoming resigned to the fact he could die even before he reaches his second trial. He’s frail and sends every day tortured over his downfall. The stress, plus the cancer, is a killer combination and he might only have weeks left.”
A representative for Weinstein, however, initially denied the diagnosis, and then shut down “speculation” around his health status.
They shared: "... It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”
Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars in 2020 for sexual assault and rape, but the conviction was overturned this past April after New York's Court of Appeals ruled the trial judge improperly allowed testimony from women who were not directly involved in the charges.
The retrial is set to begin sometime in 2025.
However, he is still serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.
Weinstein showed no remorse after his 2020 conviction, stating: "... You know, the movement started basically with me, and I think what happened, you know, I was the first example, and now there are thousands of men who are being accused and a generation of things that I think none of us understood.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.