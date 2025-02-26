EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Feeling Unbelievable Pressure' Over Launch of New Netflix Show — 'She's Working 24/7... Like Any Old Ordinary, Struggling Influencer!'

The diva Duchess of Sussex is set to unveil her high-end food and homeware brand to coincide with her new TV program, With Love, Meghan, which will be available to watch from March 4.

In tandem, she has been sharing more intimate moments of her life with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, including a heartfelt message to Prince Harry on Valentine's Day alongside a snap of them kissing.

Showbiz fixer professor Jonathan Shalit, chairman of InterTalent Rights Group, said Markle will likely have been "working very hard for four or five months" head of her make-or-break cooking show.

The talent manager, who has worked with famous figures including Dame Joan Collins, added: "When you're managing a program or a podcast there's a lot of hard work you don't see.

"My guess is she's been working very hard for four or five months and feeling pressure when you put your work in the public domain to be judged, here's always going to be pressure."

Prof Shalit also said Markle is becoming an "influencer with influence" and is "working hard to pay the bills" as she has an "impressive engagement on social media|" to maintain.