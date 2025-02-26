EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'Rethinking Future' After 'Heartbreaking Weekend' That Made Them 'Re-Evaluate Relationship'
Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "re-evaluating" how they conduct their relationship in public after the Super Bowl horror show where she was booed by the crowd.
The pop phenomenon has gone from being the darling of the world to being barracked by NFL fans as 35-year-old Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs were tamed by the Philadelphia Eagles and the blackish has been a tough experience to process for the singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "Wow, it’s been quite the whirlwind for Taylor! Just when she was on top of the world after that fabulous Eras Tour, boom! She gets hit with some serious public backlash.
“I mean, the girl really thinks of herself as a decent person, always trying to do the right thing, so this whole ordeal must be super unsettling for her.
"Rumor has it that she's been advised to keep a low profile for now. Can you imagine?
"It’s almost like she’s been branded as the bad guy, and that’s gotta hurt!
"Things have definitely taken a weird turn for her and Travis – hello, first big bump in their otherwise fun romance!
"They’ve been having some seriously awkward chats with their teams about when they should step out in public and what the vibe should even be like. Talk about taking the romance out of the relationship.
"And let’s be real, Taylor is not one to back down easily. But with all this hate coming from the public lately, it’s leaving her a little shaken. Friends and family are on high alert, worried about the couple and hoping they can navigate through this tricky phase in their love saga."
Swift, 35, is also still working out how to navigate being caught up in pal Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' war with Justin Baldoni.
She was said to have been "backing away" from Lively after getting caught in the bitter feud between the actress and Baldoni, who accused Lively of using Swift to intimidate him during a meeting with the actress and Reynolds over changes to It Ends With Us.
The singer felt like she was being used as an "intimidation tactic" after Baldoni's blockbuster $400million lawsuit against Lively claimed Swift's presence made him feel pressured to "comply with Blake's direction for the script."
Lively, 37, later "threatened" Baldoni, 41, by comparing herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi in a string of text messages, referring to Reynolds, 48, and Swift as her "dragons."
In the April 2023 texts, which were included in Baldoni's lawsuit, Lively expressed her disappointment at Baldoni's lukewarm response to her version of the film's rooftop scene – which had been praised by her husband and Swift.
Baldoni said in court documents Lively's GoT reference felt like a threat – making him feel like he had to get on board with her changes or else.
The "unnecessary" comparison was said to be the tipping point for Swift, who had never intended to attend the meeting in the first place – but showed up at Lively's New York penthouse to find it still in progress.
Swift, whose song My Tears Ricochet is part of the movie's soundtrack, has been friends with the Gossip Girl star for over a decade.