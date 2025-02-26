EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'Rethinking Future' After 'Heartbreaking Weekend' That Made Them 'Re-Evaluate Relationship'

The pop phenomenon has gone from being the darling of the world to being barracked by NFL fans as 35-year-old Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs were tamed by the Philadelphia Eagles and the blackish has been a tough experience to process for the singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "re-evaluating" how they conduct their relationship in public after the Super Bowl horror show where she was booed by the crowd.

Swift is said to be terrified of becoming a villain instead of a hero to fans.

A source told us: "Wow, it’s been quite the whirlwind for Taylor! Just when she was on top of the world after that fabulous Eras Tour, boom! She gets hit with some serious public backlash.

“I mean, the girl really thinks of herself as a decent person, always trying to do the right thing, so this whole ordeal must be super unsettling for her.

"Rumor has it that she's been advised to keep a low profile for now. Can you imagine?

"It’s almost like she’s been branded as the bad guy, and that’s gotta hurt!

"Things have definitely taken a weird turn for her and Travis – hello, first big bump in their otherwise fun romance!

"They’ve been having some seriously awkward chats with their teams about when they should step out in public and what the vibe should even be like. Talk about taking the romance out of the relationship.

"And let’s be real, Taylor is not one to back down easily. But with all this hate coming from the public lately, it’s leaving her a little shaken. Friends and family are on high alert, worried about the couple and hoping they can navigate through this tricky phase in their love saga."