Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Kanye West is Exerting Creepy 'Cult-Style Control' Over Bianca Censori' as He 'Uses Her Like Sex Toy': 'This is Domestic Abuse!'

kanye west creepy control bianca censori grammys red carpet
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is facing claims he exerts a cult leader-style level of control over Bianca Censori.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Kanye West's disturbing "Svengali-like control" over his submissive wife Bianca Censori is sparked fears for the Aussie beauty's well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mental health experts and others tell us Censori, 30, was acting like a "prisoner of war" under West's control when she slipped off a full-length black fur coat to reveal her bombshell body clad in a sheer hose dress with no underwear on the red carpet of the 67th Grammy Awards –  exposing her naked body to the world.

"Bianca does whatever Kanye tells her to do, whether she likes it or not," an insider told us. "It's disgusting how he treats her like his little show pony."

kanye west creepy control bianca censori grammys red carpet
Source: MEGA

An expert said Bianca Censori looked like Kanye West's 'prisoner' at the Grammys.

They added: "She's a victim of his selfish desires. The fear in her eyes at the Grammys when they locked gazes was a clear indication that Kanye is very much in command, and she seems powerless to disobey him."

Other sources said West, 47, directed Censori to "make a scene" at the music industry's biggest awards night. She shook her head before complying, at which point her husband uttered: "I got you."

Censori, who has a master's degree in architectural design, worked for West's Yeezy fashion brand and married him after a whirlwind romance following the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

"She was obviously into gaining fame in the beginning of their relationship, but she's become his virtual sex toy," our insider warned. "Clearly, he gets a kick out of parading her around in next-to-nothing attire."

kanye west creepy control bianca censori grammys red carpet
Source: MEGA

Censori's submissive behavior has sparked fears for her wellbeing, with experts calling West's 'control' over her 'disturbing.'

West often showcases Censori's body, including in a shot of her on his Vultures 1 album.

The Grammys stunt is far from the first time the controversial couple – who are facing rumors they have secretly split – was blasted for offensive behavior.

A Venice water taxi company reportedly "banned" them for life after they allegedly committed a lewd act in a boat.

"Bianca was threatened with arrest in Italy," said our source. "As Kanye's puppet, she is destroying her credibility and self-esteem, and the fear is this will all end very badly for her."

Beverly Hills psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman, who has not treated Censori, agrees her actions at the Grammys were alarming.

kanye west creepy control bianca censori grammys red carpet
Source: MEGA

Censori was reportedly 'done' with her rapper husband's latest antics online.

"Bianca seemed like Kanye's prisoner, following each of his instructions as to when to take off her coat, where to turn, and so on," Lieberman said.

"This is domestic abuse. She seems to be completely under his control, like a robot. She has a blank expression."

The expert added West probably orchestrated the Grammys spectacle to satisfy his own twisted needs.

Lierberman added: "He did it for attention and to prove to the world what a 'big man' he is that women will do anything for him.

"Bianca, like other abused women, is afraid of making Kanye angry.

"She needs psychotherapy to address her low self-esteem and to untangle herself from the relationship."

