EXCLUSIVE: How Kanye West is Exerting Creepy 'Cult-Style Control' Over Bianca Censori' as He 'Uses Her Like Sex Toy': 'This is Domestic Abuse!'

Kanye West's disturbing "Svengali-like control" over his submissive wife Bianca Censori is sparked fears for the Aussie beauty's well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mental health experts and others tell us Censori, 30, was acting like a "prisoner of war" under West's control when she slipped off a full-length black fur coat to reveal her bombshell body clad in a sheer hose dress with no underwear on the red carpet of the 67th Grammy Awards – exposing her naked body to the world.

"Bianca does whatever Kanye tells her to do, whether she likes it or not," an insider told us. "It's disgusting how he treats her like his little show pony."