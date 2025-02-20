EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Bianca Censori's Marriage to 'Monster' Kanye West Exposed – From 'Enforced Naked Parade' to 'Ritual Humiliations'

Kanye West waited for Grammys staffers working the red carpet at the February 2 show in L.A. to get out of his way before he "forced" his wife Bianca Censori to strip down to her now-infamous naked outfit, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it is just one of the secrets we can reveal about the couple's tormented marriage.

According to lip readers, the rapper told Bianca on the Grammys red carpet as she disrobed: "You're making a scene now," before instructing the 30-year-old to "drop your fur coat behind you and then turn. I got you."

She replied: "All right, let's go," and shrugged it off, displaying her nude body under a sheer garment his Yeezy brand calls the "invisible dress."

Flashes popped as she posed fully exposed while West, covered up in an all-black outfit, leered.

The couple left without ever going inside the Crypto.com Arena – but they couldn't escape the outrage that swept social media in the wake of the stunt.

Their stunt sparked rumors West controls Censori's every move – and that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the secrets of their oddball marriage.