EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Bianca Censori's Marriage to 'Monster' Kanye West Exposed – From 'Enforced Naked Parade' to 'Ritual Humiliations'
Kanye West waited for Grammys staffers working the red carpet at the February 2 show in L.A. to get out of his way before he "forced" his wife Bianca Censori to strip down to her now-infamous naked outfit, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it is just one of the secrets we can reveal about the couple's tormented marriage.
According to lip readers, the rapper told Bianca on the Grammys red carpet as she disrobed: "You're making a scene now," before instructing the 30-year-old to "drop your fur coat behind you and then turn. I got you."
She replied: "All right, let's go," and shrugged it off, displaying her nude body under a sheer garment his Yeezy brand calls the "invisible dress."
Flashes popped as she posed fully exposed while West, covered up in an all-black outfit, leered.
The couple left without ever going inside the Crypto.com Arena – but they couldn't escape the outrage that swept social media in the wake of the stunt.
Their stunt sparked rumors West controls Censori's every move – and that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the secrets of their oddball marriage.
Some online commenters questioned if the Grammys incident was a "humiliation ritual" and accused West of using his wife as a "marketing prop."
Others attacked the 47-year-old music star and fashion designer, with one Instagram user scolding: "You should be incredibly disappointed in yourself, the morals you do not have, and the masculinity you fail to embody.
"Bianca of course is also accountable for her own actions, but ultimately, you failed to be a husband and in turn, failed to be a man."
It's just more proof to worried friends and family that Bianca is trapped in a nightmare marriage.
A source said: "He's fixated on how she looks and behaves in public. It's all a show staged by Kanye.
"He controls her appearance, from her makeup and hair to her outfits – what there is of them. He tells her what to do and even how to walk."
West fueled speculation he's controlling Bianca for clicks or clout when he took to Instagram after the awards to brag about his bride being Google's top search, posting a screenshot revealing "Bianca Censori Grammys" was at 5 million queries higher than the search for actual Grammy winners.
The public hasn't heard from Bianca. While West's had plenty to say since they got together following his 2021 split from first wife, Kim Kardashian, 44, his second wife has largely been silent.
Loved ones are worried.
While Censori's mother Alexandra Censori fended off reporters with a curt, "I have nothing to say," on February 5, the source said the incident rankled.
They added: "There's growing concern among Bianca's friends and family that she's trapped and married to a monster – and that she might be afraid to leave and speak out for fear of making Kanye angry.
"The longer she stays, the more tangled in his web she becomes."
But she's tried to leave before.
An October report claimed Censori left the "Gold Digger" rapper after her family staged a "dramatic intervention."
And insiders say they are now in the midst of a secret split.
But Censori seemed to be enjoying the attention at a Grammys afterparty with West, as she was spotted singing karaoke in a slightly less naked sheer bodysuit as gawkers captured the scene on their phones.
Despite such moments, our source insisted: "The expression in her eyes tells a different story."
Psychologist Chauna Bromley said Censori's behavior on the Grammys red carpet could indicate something sinister.
"The lack of natural confidence, the robotic compliance, the vacant expression – it doesn't read as a woman fully in charge of her choices," the doctor, who does not treat Bianca, observed.
At the same time, people who knew Bianca back in her native Australia, where she earned a master's degree in architecture, have shared shocking details of her past that support Ye sources’ claims that she is a "willing participant" in his provocations.
One insisted she "has always been stylish and pushed boundaries in fashion."
Another revealed Bianca, who met Ye when she was hired as an architectural designer for his brand in 2020, flirted with public nudity long before she ever met the star.
Eight years ago, she boldly wore nipple pasties under a sheer shirt at Australia's Rainbow Serpent music festival.
There are also major concerns for West.
Long before the latest Censori drama unfolded at the Grammys, he sparked uproar with his own antics – such as when he called slavery "a choice" in 2018; ran a failed campaign for president as a member of the Birthday Party in 2020, and declared, "I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" in 2022.
Six years ago, he rapped about having bipolar disorder and called it his "superpower."
Yet on the February 4 episode of Justin Laboy's The Download podcast, West – who also goes by Ye – said he was no longer taking medication for the condition because he'd recently learned he had been misdiagnosed.
"Come to find out it's really a case of autism," he claimed.
People who know him wonder what he'll do and say next, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44, who openly struggled with his violent mood swings and now claims she's raising their four kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, as all but a single mom.
"Kim thought it was bad, but it's worse now. She's actually scared for Bianca," said our source.
They also explained the reality star understands how easy it is to allow West, who memorably tossed Kardashian's entire wardrobe on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, to take control.
A source said: "She did what he asked of her too, at least in the early years. It was humiliating.
"She finally found the strength to leave – and hopes Bianca can too."