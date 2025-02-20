EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Phil's Media Empire 'Hemorrhaging Cash' As 74-Year-Old 'Desperately Battles to Woo Investors – 'He Thought He Could Just Slap His Name on It and Things Would Work'

According to one source, he is so desperate staffers were forced to put on a fake show in a bid to impress some big-pocketed visitors.

Our insider said: "One Sunday, potential investors came to tour the newsroom. To make the place look thriving, they staged an entire show that had never actually aired.

"The second the money people left, the whole production shut down, and the furious staffers went home."

A spokesperson for Merit insists the taping was not faked, stating: "During a recent investor visit and tour, Merit's news division was taping a pilot for a possible weekend series, and it actually aired... as a test."