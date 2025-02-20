EXCLUSIVE: Jaw-Dropping Secrets of America's First Ladies Laid Bare – From Affairs and Cash Scandals to MURDER Plot

Edith Wilson: 'Madam President'

Woodrow Wilson's wife was her husband's secretary and would often sit in on his meetings.

After a stroke in 1919 left the president partially paralyzed and unable to communicate effectively, Edith reportedly took over the administration, keeping his declining health a secret.

Rumors persisted about Edith's "Assistant President" role until the end of his term in 1921.

Florence Harding: Affairs & A Mysterious Death

Florence, who allegedly knew of Warren G. Harding's mistresses, may have been involved in his death and was accused of poisoning him in an unsuccessful murder plot. He died suddenly in 1923, and she refused to have an autopsy performed.

She quickly burned huge quantities of her letters and documents. Before becoming first lady, she gave birth to a son out of wedlock. And during prohibition, she served whiskey at her hubby's poker parties!

Eleanor Roosevelt: Lesbian Hookup

It's been alleged Eleanor, hurt by FDR's infidelity before he contracted polio, may have had an affair with a female journalist.

Throughout her time at the White House, she was often seen with Lorena Hickok, who would later move into the White House and be seen on day trips with Eleanor.

Of course, none of this could be openly talked about at the time.