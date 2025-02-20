Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jaw-Dropping Secrets of America's First Ladies Laid Bare – From Affairs and Cash Scandals to MURDER Plot

Source: BETTMANN/CORBIS/TIME; MEGA

America's most famous First Ladies have had lives riddled with scandal.

Feb. 20 2025

While America's first ladies are often seen as symbols of grace and dignity, many have found themselves at the center of controversy.

From secret affairs and financial misdeeds to rebellious streaks, political meddling and even a murder plot, these women have had their share of headline-grabbing moments – and RadarOnline.com has all the details.

Whether they were victims of scandal or orchestrators of it, their stories prove that life in the White House is anything but dull.

Source: LISA HISTORY ROOM; EBAY.PH

Abraham Lincoln's wife Mary Todd Lincoln's lavish White House spending led to debt and accusations of misusing public funds.

Martha Washington: Hated Being First Lady

Martha privately resented George Washington's presidency, calling it a "prison" and even refusing to attend his second inauguration.

Mary Todd Lincoln: Lavish Spending & Alleged Insanity

Abraham Lincoln's other half was a notorious shopaholic known for excessive White House shopping sprees during the Civil War, racking up debt. Mary Todd was accused of stealing funds meant for public assistance for her personal spending.

After her husband's assassination in 1865, Mary Todd's eldest son, Robert Todd Lincoln, gradually became concerned about his mother's erratic behavior and had her committed to an insane asylum in 1875.

Edith Wilson: 'Madam President'

Woodrow Wilson's wife was her husband's secretary and would often sit in on his meetings.

After a stroke in 1919 left the president partially paralyzed and unable to communicate effectively, Edith reportedly took over the administration, keeping his declining health a secret.

Rumors persisted about Edith's "Assistant President" role until the end of his term in 1921.

Florence Harding: Affairs & A Mysterious Death

Florence, who allegedly knew of Warren G. Harding's mistresses, may have been involved in his death and was accused of poisoning him in an unsuccessful murder plot. He died suddenly in 1923, and she refused to have an autopsy performed.

She quickly burned huge quantities of her letters and documents. Before becoming first lady, she gave birth to a son out of wedlock. And during prohibition, she served whiskey at her hubby's poker parties!

Eleanor Roosevelt: Lesbian Hookup

It's been alleged Eleanor, hurt by FDR's infidelity before he contracted polio, may have had an affair with a female journalist.

Throughout her time at the White House, she was often seen with Lorena Hickok, who would later move into the White House and be seen on day trips with Eleanor.

Of course, none of this could be openly talked about at the time.

Source: MEGA

Edith Wilson 'secretly ran the White House', earning her the title 'Madam President.'

Dolley Madison: Heroic Deeds... & A Sex Scandal

James Madison's wife was a national hero for getting the Declaration of Independence and George Washington's portrait out of the White House when British forces were burning Washington during the War of 1812.

Dolley was later accused of having an affair with Thomas Jefferson in a bid to help James win the presidency.

Mamie Eisenhower: Big Boozer

Mrs. Ike was known for hosting cocktail hours in the White House, fueling whispers about her fondness for alcohol.

Jacqueline Kennedy: Shopping Addiction & Affairs

She was accused of using secret funds to finance lavish renovations and personal expenses while the nation struggled financially.

JFK's wife also reportedly had affairs with many famous men, including her brother-in-law Robert Kennedy, Rudolf Nureyev, William Holden, Peter Lawford, Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Warren Beatty and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Source: MEGA

Florence Harding was suspected of poisoning her husband, Warren G. Harding, in a rumored murder plot.

Pat Nixon: Long-Suffering Wife Was A Lush

The Secret Service found Richard Nixon and his family to be "the strangest protectees," according to an agent.

One said: "Pat was an alcoholic who tippled martinis. She was in a pretty good stupor much of the time. She had trouble remembering things."

Agents also once found her drunk and crawling out of the bushes on all fours at the Nixon home in San Clemente, California.

The couple also didn't share a bedroom and never held hands.

Betty Ford: Dependent On Pills & Booze

In an iconic photo, dancing on the Cabinet Room table, Gerald Ford's wife wasn't accused of going too far, she was accused of a fashion faux pas – wearing pants.

At the time, it was scandalous. She was open about her problems, including addictions to booze and pills. When they married, she was a divorced ex-dancer and no Mother of the Year, say reports.

Her kids were out of control, maybe because she was so busy fighting her own battles. Daughter Susan chased one agent until she married him in 1979 but they were divorced by 1988.

Nancy Reagan: Astrology & Mean Girl

She reportedly consulted an astrologer to plan husband Ronald's schedule, raising questions about influence on government decisions. Nancy also shot poison darts at her successor, mild-mannered Barbara Bush, according to reports.

Designer duds-loving Nancy wanted Barbara to do something about her wrinkles and hair and wear makeup – but Barbara wasn't having any of it.

"People who worry about their hair all the time, frankly, are boring," she once said.

"I think Nancy was just insecure."

Source: MEGA

Nancy Reagan relied on astrology to plan Ronald Reagan's schedule, raising concerns about her influence.

Hillary Clinton: Whitewater, Emails & Affairs

From the Whitewater scandal to the private email controversy, plus Bill Clinton's infidelities, Hillary faced decades of political firestorms.

For her first lady portrait, she broke tradition by wearing a pantsuit instead of a dress, which caused a lot of controversy at the time because many believed it was, basically, not the time or place to break tradition.

Laura Bush: Tragic Accident

Although she is very well-liked by most folks, the former first lady carries a heavy weight of early tragedy.

When she was 17, the future wife of George W. Bush ran a stop sign and struck another car, killing her classmate.

