Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray J Sparks Murder Plot Fears By Saying He Was ‘Shot At’ Two Weeks After Furious Bust-Up With ‘Sex Beast’ Diddy’s Sons

In a recent black and white video shared on Instagram, Ray J said: "N----- just try to shoot me, they tried to kill me ... and you want me to apologize n----? F--- you!"

The Brick By Brick singer's post came just weeks after he reportedly got into a near-fistfight with Diddy's sons, King Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Dior Combs. The incident allegedly took place outside of influencer Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween bash in Los Angeles.

At the time, sources claimed Combs' sons confronted Ray J about public comments he made about the disgraced rapper amid his legal troubles.

According to an insider, the Combs' kids surrounded the 43-year-old and began getting in each other's faces and chest-bumping one another.

The source said two of the sons, Justin and Christian, were ready and eager for a fight.