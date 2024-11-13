Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray J Sparks Murder Plot Fears By Saying He Was ‘Shot At’ Two Weeks After Furious Bust-Up With ‘Sex Beast’ Diddy’s Sons
Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J has claimed he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life following a heated exchange with three of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the R&B singer said he was shot at just two weeks after getting into a fight with the disgraced rap mogul's kids.
In a recent black and white video shared on Instagram, Ray J said: "N----- just try to shoot me, they tried to kill me ... and you want me to apologize n----? F--- you!"
The Brick By Brick singer's post came just weeks after he reportedly got into a near-fistfight with Diddy's sons, King Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Dior Combs. The incident allegedly took place outside of influencer Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween bash in Los Angeles.
At the time, sources claimed Combs' sons confronted Ray J about public comments he made about the disgraced rapper amid his legal troubles.
According to an insider, the Combs' kids surrounded the 43-year-old and began getting in each other's faces and chest-bumping one another.
The source said two of the sons, Justin and Christian, were ready and eager for a fight.
Under the Influence singer Chris Brown was at the Halloween bash, saw everything from his car, rushed over and defused the situation with Ray J's manager, David, by pulling the brothers away.
Others from the party also attempted to step in and help break up the fight, ultimately leading to nobody being injured.
The siblings had reportedly approached Ray J on three separate occasions beforehand to discuss the singer's comments.
Ray J said that he was always open to having that conversation with Diddy's sons but wouldn't be afraid to fight the three of them after they made disrespectful comments.
According to TMZ, Ray J still considers Combs and his children family, but refused to let himself "get punked" by "little kids".
It is unclear if there is any connection between the alleged shooting and Ray J's argument with the rapper's kids.
Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being arrested on September 16 on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for purposes of prostitution.
The jail, which holds roughly 1,200 inmates, currently houses other high-profile defendants such as R. Kelly and Sam Bankman-Fried and is currently under federal investigation over violent incidents over the years.
Since his arrest, close to 120 victims have come forward accusing the hitmaker of various forms of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Combs has denied all the allegations levied against him.
In October, seven new federal civil suits were made against the rapper alleging him of sexually assaulting the plaintiffs in separate incidents between 2000 and 2022.
