Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years

Last November, jurors found the former FTX CEO guilty on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. During his sentencing hearing, the 32-year-old admitted that he made "a series of bad decisions" that cost customers millions.

"A lot of people feel really let down, and they were very let down, and I am sorry about that," Bankman-Fried said. "I am sorry about what happened at every stage. And there are things I should've done and things I shouldn't have."