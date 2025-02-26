Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Shameless Sponger' Spencer Pratt 'STILL Convinced' Taylor Swift Will Pull Him Out of Financial Hole After L.A. Wildfires Ate His Home – Despite Pop Superstar's Deafening Silence

spencer pratt taylor swift la wildfires financial struggles
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt is said to be convinced Taylor Swift will pull him out of a financial hole after his home was devastated by the L.A. wildfires.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Spencer Pratt believes Taylor Swift is going to rescue him and his family after fire destroyed his $2.5million Pacific Palisades home last month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Hills villain, 41, a major Swiftie, said he emailed the pop princess "right away" after the blaze – but our insiders have said he's "deluded" and there's no chance his pop phenomenon pin-up hero is riding to his rescue.

spencer pratt taylor swift la wildfires financial struggles
Source: MEGA

Spenser Pratt is convinced Taylor Swift will come to the rescue after his $2.5million home went up in smoke.

Grifter fires victim Pratt explained on the Viall Files podcast he hoped the Look What You Made Me Do singer would include his wife, Heidi Montag, in a future project.

He said: "I think she's just gonna have Heidi be involved in the Rep(utation) announcement somehow," he said, referring to Swift’s rumored rerecording of her 2017 album.

But so far, the billionaire singer, who has donated money to a number of charities, hasn't responded to the reality star's entreaties.

Despite this, Pratt is remaining optimistic about her getting involved in his troubles.

Without citing any evidence, he declared the songbird may "have something in the works."

Pratt, who shares two children with Montag, added: "I still haven't given up."

spencer pratt taylor swift la wildfires financial struggles
Source: MEGA

Despite radio silence from Swift, Pratt – seen here watching on as his house was burned to the ground – insists she has 'something in the works' for him.

But hitting up Swift isn't the only way Pratt and Montag, known by the moniker Speidi, leverage their loss with cringeworthy PR stunts.

The notorious fame hogs are encouraging fans and celebrities to stream Heidi's album, Superficial.

Their efforts have paid off – the 2010 release, which was a flop when it dropped, recently reached No.1 on iTunes.

spencer pratt taylor swift la wildfires financial struggles
Source: MEGA

Pratt and Montag pushed fans to stream her 'Superficial' music after their wildfire loss.

They're also not above going on social media with hat in hand.

Since the fire, fans have kicked in nearly $25,000 on Tik Tok and $100,000 in direct donations to the cringey couple.

