Grifter fires victim Pratt explained on the Viall Files podcast he hoped the Look What You Made Me Do singer would include his wife, Heidi Montag, in a future project.

He said: "I think she's just gonna have Heidi be involved in the Rep(utation) announcement somehow," he said, referring to Swift’s rumored rerecording of her 2017 album.

But so far, the billionaire singer, who has donated money to a number of charities, hasn't responded to the reality star's entreaties.

Despite this, Pratt is remaining optimistic about her getting involved in his troubles.

Without citing any evidence, he declared the songbird may "have something in the works."

Pratt, who shares two children with Montag, added: "I still haven't given up."