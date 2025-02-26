EXCLUSIVE: Nutty 'Nazi' Kanye West 'Facing Loss of $20Million Concert Deal in Japan' After Parading 'Estranged' Wife Bianca Censori Naked on Grammys Red Carpet
Kanye West lost more than the Best Rap Song Grammy after parading his nearly naked wife on the red carpet in advance of the prestigious event and RadarOnline.com can reveal – as the outrageous stunt is sure to torpedo a $20million deal for two concerts at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.
The unhinged artist, otherwise known as Ye, 47, shocked the Grammys crowd when he ordered his bombshell 30-year-old wife, Bianca Censori, to slip out of her floor-length black fur coat to reveal a super-sheer minidress with no underwear.
According to a source, West whispered to Censori: "You're making a scene now. Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense."Drop it behind you and then turn. I got you."
She obeyed his command, baring an outfit that left absolutely nothing to the imagination.
And that apparently didn't sit well with promoters in the Land of the Rising Sun.
"The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this," an entertainment industry source told us. "It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows."
They added: "He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people toward these activities."
West should have seen it coming since he's been living in Tokyo for about a year.
"Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here," our source added. "What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable.
"He has completely culturally misjudged Japan. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan."
West and Censori – who are facing rumors they have secretly split – didn't stick around for the show, where his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on Carnival lost out on the Best Rap Song award to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.
Making matters worse, the caustic couple's vulgar display played out in front of a wall, eliciting donations to help victims of the catastrophic wildfires that devastated L.A.
Our insider aded: "This was totally disrespectful to the Grammys.
"To pull a stunt at what is essentially a fundraiser and in the context of what has been going on in L.A. is almost inconceivably stupid, crass and wrong. It's a f***-up on a huge scale."
But one PR pro believes West achieved what he wanted.
They told us: "Every media outlet is covering this. All publicity is good in Kanye's eyes, so it's a win for him."