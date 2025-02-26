EXCLUSIVE: Nutty 'Nazi' Kanye West 'Facing Loss of $20Million Concert Deal in Japan' After Parading 'Estranged' Wife Bianca Censori Naked on Grammys Red Carpet

The unhinged artist, otherwise known as Ye, 47, shocked the Grammys crowd when he ordered his bombshell 30-year-old wife, Bianca Censori , to slip out of her floor-length black fur coat to reveal a super-sheer minidress with no underwear.

Kanye West lost more than the Best Rap Song Grammy after parading his nearly naked wife on the red carpet in advance of the prestigious event and RadarOnline.com can reveal – as the outrageous stunt is sure to torpedo a $20million deal for two concerts at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

According to a source, West whispered to Censori: "You're making a scene now. Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense."Drop it behind you and then turn. I got you."

She obeyed his command, baring an outfit that left absolutely nothing to the imagination.

And that apparently didn't sit well with promoters in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this," an entertainment industry source told us. "It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows."