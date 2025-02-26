EXCLUSIVE: Joni Mitchell's Tear-Jerking L.A. Wildfires Benefit Show Gig Hailed a 'Miracle' After Aneurysm Robbed Her Of Ability to Speak

The insider added about Mitchell's grueling comeback journey: "After her aneurysm, she couldn't even speak and now she's back performing.

"She had to relearn how to talk, to sing, to play music, and she's done it. But of course, it was a whole lot of hard work on her part – so much physical therapy and speech and vocal therapy – and for a long time she was having multiple appointments a day."

But according to the source, the Chelsea Morning chanteuse didn't hesitate to appear at the FireAid benefit on January 30, which raised money for victims of the devastating fires that hit Southern California.