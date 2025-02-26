Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joni Mitchell's Tear-Jerking L.A. Wildfires Benefit Show Gig Hailed a 'Miracle' After Aneurysm Robbed Her Of Ability to Speak

joni mitchell la wildfires benefit miracle performance
Source: MEGA

Joni Mitchell's emotional L.A. wildfires benefit felt like a miracle after an aneurysm stole her speech.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Legendary songwriter Joni Mitchell, who lost her ability to speak after a brain aneurysm 10 years ago, stole the show at a recent benefit concert for Los Angeles wildfire victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 81-year-old icon reduced fans to tears when she sang her 1966 hit Both Sides Now while sitting in a gilded chair as she tapped a black cane on the floor – leaving one wowed source to tell us: "It does feel like a miracle."

joni mitchell la wildfires benefit miracle performance
Source: MEGA

Graham Nash, left, and Stephen Stills joined Joni Mitchell for a nostalgic reunion at FireAid.

The insider added about Mitchell's grueling comeback journey: "After her aneurysm, she couldn't even speak and now she's back performing.

"She had to relearn how to talk, to sing, to play music, and she's done it. But of course, it was a whole lot of hard work on her part – so much physical therapy and speech and vocal therapy – and for a long time she was having multiple appointments a day."

But according to the source, the Chelsea Morning chanteuse didn't hesitate to appear at the FireAid benefit on January 30, which raised money for victims of the devastating fires that hit Southern California.

joni mitchell la wildfires benefit miracle performance
Source: REMASTERKINGDOM4.0/YOUTUBE

The Grammys audience erupted in a standing ovation as Mitchell performed 'Both Sides Now' last year.

"She wouldn't have missed it for the world," our source added. "Seeing her reunited with friends like Graham Nash and Stephen Stills at the benefit concert was just like old times. She was as magnetic as ever, holding court. She's very selective about what she commits to."

When she does, fans are ecstatic – like when the audience at the 2024 Grammy Awards gave her performance of Both Sides Now a long-standing ovation.

joni mitchell la wildfires benefit miracle performance
Source: MEGA

A decade after her aneurysm, Mitchell is planning more concerts.

Now, the beloved singer is open to doing more concerts.

Our insider added: "She has one coming up in Germany in April and is looking to add more, depending on her energy. She's not ready to quit.

"She's a fierce woman with so much grit, it's quite amazing. And she still has her wit and her incredible joie de vivre."

