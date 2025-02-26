After getting booted from TV for a racist tweet about an Obama presidential aide, Trump backer Roseanne Barr is getting the last laugh, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with a new show in the works, a comeback to the spotlight, and her liberal Hollywood enemies fearing her vengeance.

"She wants to come back and name names and turn her thumb down on everyone who stomped on her," an industry insider told us.

Barr’s reboot sitcom was canceled by ABC in 2018, the morning after she fired off tweets referring to former President Barack Obama's Black aide Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes."