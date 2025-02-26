Your tip
Roseanne Barr
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Nut Roseanne Barr 'Riding High' With New Show in Works — Leaving Her 'Liberal Hollywood Enemies Fearing Her Vengeance'

roseanne barr comeback new show hollywood shakeup
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr's comeback with a new show in the pipeline has Hollywood on edge, sources say.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

After getting booted from TV for a racist tweet about an Obama presidential aide, Trump backer Roseanne Barr is getting the last laugh, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with a new show in the works, a comeback to the spotlight, and her liberal Hollywood enemies fearing her vengeance.

"She wants to come back and name names and turn her thumb down on everyone who stomped on her," an industry insider told us.

Barr’s reboot sitcom was canceled by ABC in 2018, the morning after she fired off tweets referring to former President Barack Obama's Black aide Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes."

roseanne barr comeback new show hollywood shakeup
Source: MEGA

Valerie Jarrett was targeted by Barr before the sitcom queen's comeback amid Trump's second rise to power.

Even though Barr was frozen out of the show in the wake of the controversy over her outburst, her Roseanne show was revised as The Connors, starring the rest of the cast, minus the caustic comedian.

Now, seven years after living a retirement-type life in Hawaii, the outspoken 72-year-old wild woman is coming back and hot for revenge.

She's teased a wacky new sitcom that she wrote with TV producer Allan Stephan and is currently peddling it to networks, we can reveal.

roseanne barr comeback new show hollywood shakeup
Source: MEGA

Sara Gilbert and Alyssa Milano are among the celebs said to be bracing for Barr's outspoken return.

Barr said her show centers on "a small-town farmer in Alabama who is saving the United States from drug gangs and China," while also toying with "growing and selling drugs like cannabis and magic mushrooms."

"It's silly and out there," Barr bragged, adding it will have "very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing."

roseanne barr comeback new show hollywood shakeup
Source: MEGA

John Goodman is said to be escaping Barr's wrath – as she's feared to be setting her sights on avenging herself against other Hollywood liberals.

Meanwhile, sources also said the brassy funny-gal is pulling no punches and promising to call out "the schmucks" who gave her a hard time everyone from former costar Sara Gilbert, actress Alyssa Milano and producer Shonda Rhimes – to crooner Ben Platt and Avatar beauty Zoe Saldana.

An insider added: "They know who they are. Sara especially threw her under the bus."

But Barr's TV hubby John Goodman, who has said he doesn't regret supporting her following the racist tweet scandal, will get the nice treatment.

roseanne barr comeback new show hollywood shakeup
Source: MEGA

Barr is gearing up for a bold comeback – ready to shake up Hollywood again.

Our insider added: "John Goodman is one from the bunch who'll be spared – he stuck up for Roseanne and for that she's grateful.

"It's a new era. She's got a new show in development and while it's got no network yet, she's confident it soon will have. It's her time to shine again and a lot of people are fearing her wrath and sharp wit."

