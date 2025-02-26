EXCLUSIVE: Stress of Katy Perry's Marathon House Sale Legal Fight With 86-Year-Old War Veteran 'Chipping Away' at Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom – 'Things Are Now at Breaking Point!'
Trouble is brewing between Katy Perry and longtime lover Orlando Bloom over stress from her legal battle with an 86-year-old war veteran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The I Kissed a Girl singer has been called to testify in a court case involving the purchase of her Santa Barbara home, and between that and her tour kicking off in May, sources revealed she's bouncing off the walls.
"She's trying to prep for her tour, and having to focus on this court battle is a huge time and energy suck," an insider told us. "As a result, she seems more high-strung than usual and that puts a lot of pressure on laid-back Bloom to try and chill her out, and he avoids drama at all cost."
The court case involves disabled vet Carl Westcott, who claims he was under heavy medication following surgery when he agreed to sell his house to Perry via her business manager, Bernie Gudvi.
Meanwhile, Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, have lived there since last summer.
"This whole situation is so upsetting because she's being made to look like a bad guy when she's done nothing but follow the letter of the law and be totally aboveboard," our source added.
EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette Branded a 'Bully' After Singer is Accused of Falsely Taking Credit for Writing Iconic 'Jagged Little Pill' Album in Wild Lawsuit: 'She Sold Her Soul!'
And Bloom is apparently not helping much.
Our source warned: "Any time there's any sort of conflict she's got to deal with, he usually finds a reason to escape the house, like to go surfing or meet friends.
"Obviously, no woman is going to be happy about that."