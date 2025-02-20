Liam Payne Death Probe Twist: Tragic Singer's Friend Roger Nores and Two Hotel Staff Dramatically Have Charges Dropped in Investigation Into One Direction Star's Drug-Crazed Balcony Plunge Death

RadarOnline.com can report the late One Direction member's pal and the two workers in Argentina were charged with manslaughter just after he plunged from a third-floor balcony.

Liam Payn e's friend Roger Nores and two hotel staff members have dramatically had charges dropped in the investigation regarding the singer's tragic death.

On Wednesday, the charges against Nores and the two hotel employees were dismissed after a court ruled they couldn’t have done anything to prevent the singer from plunging to death at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in October 2024.

The ruling stated: "It is possible that, if he had stayed in his company at all times, [Payne] would not have obtained the drugs and alcohol in the quantities necessary for the state of intoxication he exhibited at the time of his death.

"But it cannot be ruled out that, even if he had taken those extreme precautions... that [Payne] would have managed to obtain the substances anyway, as is common among addicts, even when they are under the loving care of their family."